Microchip Technology and Hyundai Motor Group Collaborate to Explore 10BASE-T1S Single Pair Ethernet for Future Automotive Connectivity

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced a collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) to explore the adoption of advanced in-vehicle network solutions based on 10BASE-T1S Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology. This cooperation effort is intended to support the development of more efficient, reliable and scalable vehicle architectures that meet the evolving demands of future mobility.

The rapid advancement of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and connected vehicle features is driving the need for robust, high-performance in-vehicle networks. SPE serves as a foundational technology for modern automotive architectures, enabling seamless connectivity across systems. By reducing the need for bridging between multiple standard and proprietary communication buses, SPE significantly simplifies wiring, lowers system costs and streamlines network integration.

As part of this collaboration, Hyundai Motor Group is working together with Microchip on integration of Microchip’s 10BASE-T1S solutions into its future vehicle platforms, particularly in high-growth areas such as electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and smart mobility. The collaboration also includes access to Microchip’s technical support and early product samples to help accelerate time to market and optimize system performance.

“As the automotive industry transitions to software-defined vehicles, the need for high-performance and scalable in-vehicle networks has never been greater. Our comprehensive portfolio of Single Pair Ethernet hardware and software solutions enables customers to reduce cost, risk, and time to market,” said Matthias Kaestner, corporate vice president of Microchip’s automotive, data center and networking business. “Our collaboration with Hyundai will support the development of next-generation in-vehicle network solutions that address the mobility needs of tomorrow.”

“Partnering with Microchip enables us to leverage their Ethernet expertise, to support next-gen vehicle connectivity.” said Hyundai Motor Group. “HMG will accelerate the adoption of 10BASE-T1S technology and enable the next generation of intelligent, connected vehicles.”

10BASE-T1S technology supports multi-drop Ethernet communication over a single twisted pair, extending in-vehicle networking to the edge—connecting devices, actuators and sensors with greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

