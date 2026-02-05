OptimizeRx Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call for March 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter period ended December 31, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Toll Free: 1-844-825-9789 International: 1-412-317-5180 Conference ID: 10206362 Call me™ Link: https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg== Call me™ Passcode: 6586380 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1750927&tp_key=099094fd29



Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the investors section of the OptimizeRx website at http://www.optimizerx.com/investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life sciences brands connect with patients and HCPs. Our platform combines innovative, AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® audiences to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and direct to consumer (DTC) strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, or visit www.optimizerx.com.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, Chief Business Officer

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Steven Halper

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com

