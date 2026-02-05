Core Grid Management Software Market to Reach US$77.2 Billion by 2035 as Energy Resilience Becomes a Supply Challenge

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for core grid management software solutions will reach US$77.2 billion by 2035, according to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, as energy resilience shifts beyond managing grid strain to enabling additional electricity supply. Rising numbers of data centers, the expansion of EV charging infrastructure, and broader economic development are placing unprecedented pressure on local electricity grids, intensifying competition for access as utilities struggle to keep pace with demand.

“Grid management software solutions will be critical technologies for utility companies and grid operators to connect critical infrastructure, commercial buildings, and households to the grid and meet their energy needs,” said Michael Larner, distinguished analyst at ABI Research.

Growth in the grid management software market is being driven by more than renewable capacity additions alone. Utilities also require the infrastructure needed to integrate new generation into existing networks. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that 750 GW of new renewable capacity will be installed globally in 2025, while an additional 1,700 GW remains unconnected due to grid constraints.

“Supply and demand continue to be out of step with one another. Grid management software will be key to maximizing availability and minimizing customer disruption,” Larner added.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Smart Energy Update, report, part of the company’s Smart Energy research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

