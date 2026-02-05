Agereh Expands Intelligent Transportation Portfolio with Launch of Smart Door Sensor™ and retains Hillside C&M Inc.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agereh Technologies Inc. (“Agereh” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF), a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its intelligent sensing portfolio with the introduction of its Smart Door Sensor™

“Transportation hubs can’t manage what they can’t see,” said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh. “With HeadCounter™, MapNTrack™, and now Smart Door Sensor™, Agereh is delivering a unified, wireless intelligence layer that gives operators real-time visibility into people movement, asset location, and access activity—while remaining easy to deploy, scalable, and privacy-conscious.”

Launch of Smart Door Sensor™

The battery-powered, wireless Smart Door Sensor™ complements Agereh’s recently launched HeadCounter™ and MapNTrack™ solutions, further strengthening the Company’s real-time operational intelligence platform for complex transportation environments

Designed for deployment across doors, access points, and controlled zones, the Smart Door Sensor™ provides real-time visibility into door activity and movement events, enabling transportation operators to better understand passenger flow, asset movement, and operational status—without extensive infrastructure requirements.

A Unified, Wireless Intelligence Platform

Agereh’s expanding portfolio is purpose-built for large, high-traffic indoor and outdoor transportation environments where traditional monitoring systems often fall short.

HeadCounter™ — A battery-powered, wireless patent-pending solution delivering anonymous, real-time intelligence on passenger counts, movement patterns, congestion, and body temperature insights.

MapNTrack™ — A battery-powered asset visibility solution using patent-pending Wi-Fi–assisted cellular positioning to track mobile equipment indoors and outdoors without costly beacon grids or camera systems.

Smart Door Sensor™ — A battery-powered, wireless sensor providing real-time awareness of door and access activity to better understand movement triggers, secure zones, and operational workflows.

Together, these solutions provide transportation hubs with a comprehensive sensing layer to improve safety, reduce congestion, optimize operations, and support data-driven decision-making.

Consulting and Awareness Agreement

The company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting and awareness service agreement with Hillside Consulting & Media Inc. of 474 Main St, Penticton, BC V2A 5C5 hillsideconsultingmedia@gmail.com to provide ad copy and content writing, Search engine optimization, video and ad creation, email and sms advertising, and content creation. Hillside will begin providing the services on Feb. 5th, 2026 and will continue to provide the services on a monthly basis for 1 months a cash fee of $50,000 per month.

The company has entered into a consulting and awareness service agreement with Hillside Consulting & Media Inc., an arm's-length service provider to provide ad copy and content writing, search engine optimization, video and ad creation, and e-mail and SMS advertising, as well as content creation. Hillside will begin providing the services on the date hereof for a period of two months. In consideration of the services provided, the company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $50,000 per month.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

For further information please contact:

Ken Brizel, CEO

info@agereh.com

www.agereh.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.