EagleNXT Expands European Defense Footprint with 15-Unit eBee X Drone Order from Tier-1 Integrator

Fixed Wing Drones Capable of Providing Training, ISR Missions for Leading Aerospace Provider

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announces the sale of 15 eBee X fixed wing drones to a Europe-based defense integrator.

The eBee X is a lightweight, NDAA-compliant, high-performance mapping and surveying platform known for its exceptional endurance (up to 90 minutes), large-area coverage (up to 1,250 acres per flight), and centimeter-level accuracy with RTK/PPK capabilities.

The primary applications of the eBee X drone include:

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) support and training

Mapping, Geospatial, and 3D Modeling

Training, Simulation, and Threat Emulation

The integrator’s selection of the eBee X is another example of the growing global demand for reliable, compliant UAS technologies that support mission-critical applications while integrating seamlessly with advanced payloads and software ecosystems.

“We are thrilled to close this deal with this leading aerospace and defense provider,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “EagleNXT sensors and drones continue to prove that the commercial off-the-shelf solutions are a great fit for government, industry, and private users around the world.”

EagleNXT continues to expand its footprint in Europe and globally, building on recent successes such as deliveries to NATO forces, the U.S. Army, and the Defense Logistics Agency.

The Company’s Group 1 eBee X and eBee VISION drones are NDAA-compliant and featured on the Blue UAS Cleared List, the U.S. Department of War’s vetted roster of secure, cyber-secure commercial unmanned aerial systems approved for government procurement and mission-critical operations.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

