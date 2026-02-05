Duos Achieves $28 Million Revenue for 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiaries including Duos Edge AI, Inc., today announces that it achieved its stated revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The Company recorded revenue of $28 million, an estimated 288% increase over the prior year and almost double its previous best year. Duos also expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of FY25 which would be the second consecutive quarter this was accomplished. The financial results reflect disciplined execution of its strategic plan with an expanding backlog of Edge Data Centers (“EDCs”) deployments, and business expansion with its IT infrastructure solutions portfolio, introduced in October 2025.





Building on strong momentum throughout 2025, Duos has expanded its offerings to include Data Center Infrastructure Solutions, enhancing its core data center vertical while supporting the accelerating deployment cadence of Duos Edge AI’s patented modular EDCs. Duos has rolled out 12 of the EDCs to leased site locations across Texas with an additional two EDCs shipping in the coming week and the final one planned for the Illinois location will be deployed as soon as weather permits. The timing shift reflects temporary supply chain constraints from one of its suppliers, public sector year end delays, and seasonal weather impacts, none of which the Company expects to be structural in nature. Duos Edge AI has expanded its sales organization across the US and anticipates additional expansion outside of Texas and into the AI Inference and GPU markets. The deployed EDCs are enabling localized, low-latency compute capacity and carrier-neutral connectivity for education, healthcare, service provider, and enterprise customers. The growing installed base supports recurring revenue generation and reinforces Duos’ capital-efficient, repeatable expansion model.

Complementing this growth, Duos recently launched its Infrastructure Solutions Group, a dedicated subdivision within Duos Edge AI, led by a seasoned executive with deep industry experience. The team has rapidly assembled a manufacturer-agnostic, best-in-class sourcing and fulfillment organization, enhancing Duos’ ability to support both internal EDC deployments and third-party data center customers. In its initial quarter of operation, the Infrastructure Solutions Group signed approximately $7 million in contracts during Q4, demonstrating early traction and validating the strategic value of this expansion.

Further validating its execution and technology leadership, Duos Technologies Group and Duos Edge AI were recognized with the Outstanding Innovation Award at the Pacific Telecommunications Conference 2026 (“PTC’26”). The award recognizes the Company’s patented modular Edge AI infrastructure for advancing efficiency, scalability, security, and customer experience across digital infrastructure deployments.

“I am very pleased that we were able to deliver on our commitment of at least $28 million revenue for 2025 and that we expect to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter,” said Doug Recker, President of Duos and Founder of Duos Edge AI. “We continue to roll out our EDCs, now with the patented clean room and can also acknowledge that we are engaged in multiple discussions with industry leaders regarding planned expansion of our EDCs for use in AI applications. I will provide further updates as they are available and in any case, no later than our earnings call in late March.”

Final results remain subject to audit. The Company expects to report comprehensive fourth quarter and full year 2025 results at the end of March.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers, and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI’s mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

