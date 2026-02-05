DeFi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Just Raised Over $20.4M, Over 19,000 Early Investors Watch Closely

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized lending is entering a new crypto phase as attention begins to shift toward protocols built around real functionality and trust. While much of the market remains focused on established assets, growing interest is forming around a project that has spent the past year steadily meeting its development goals.





With core systems now moving from internal testing into active user hands, the protocol is starting to show how its design works in practice. This progress is drawing increased attention from both users and analysts who value execution over promises. As development enters its later stages, early participation is becoming more limited, marking a clear transition from build phase to broader adoption.

Building the Future of Decentralized Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an Ethereum-based protocol designed to modernize the way we think about lending and borrowing. It is developing a non-custodial hub where users can access liquidity or earn yield without ever relying on traditional banks or middlemen.

The protocol’s official whitepaper vision is to create a system that is entirely governed by code, offering users full control over their private keys. This top crypto contender allows you to use your digital property as collateral to unlock cash, meaning you never have to sell your long-term holdings to get liquidity.

The response from the global community has been nothing short of extraordinary. Mutuum Finance has officially pushed its funding past the $20.4 million mark. This massive influx of capital is backed by a rapidly growing base of more than 19,000 individual holders.

In the world of DeFi crypto, such a high number of early participants is a strong signal of trust and long-term potential. It shows that the protocol is not just a niche tool for experts, but a platform that is attracting thousands of people who believe in the future of decentralized banking.

Surging Value and Community Rewards

The journey for the MUTM token has been a masterclass in steady, structured appreciation. The distribution of the token began in early 2025 with an initial price of just $0.01. Since that time, the protocol has moved through several successful development phases, leading to a massive 300% surge in value. Today, the project is in Phase 7, and MUTM is priced at $0.04. For those who have followed the project from its early days, this growth represents a consistent reward for their early support.

To maintain a high level of community energy, Mutuum Finance features a unique 24-hour leaderboard. This system is designed to reward active participation every single day. T

The top contributor during each 24-hour window receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens, which has created a competitive and vibrant environment. This gamified approach to funding has helped the project maintain its momentum even during periods of broader market volatility. It ensures that the top crypto contenders of tomorrow are being built by an active and rewarded community today.

Fair Distribution and Global Accessibility

The economic structure of Mutuum Finance is built for sustainability and fair distribution. The project has a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. A significant 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) has been specifically allocated for the early funding and community stages.

To date, over 840 million tokens have already been sold. This means that nearly half of the available community supply is already in the hands of holders, and the remaining inventory for the current phase is shrinking daily.

To make the project accessible to a global audience, the team has introduced MUTM payment options that include both major cryptocurrencies and direct card access. This means users can join the ecosystem using a standard credit or debit card, removing the technical barriers that often stop people from joining a new crypto project.

The V1 Milestone and Phase 2 Momentum

The biggest catalyst for the recent growth is the official activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is not just another update; it is the launch of the protocol's core engine. The V1 version allows users to test live liquidity pools for ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC.

It also introduces mtTokens, which are yield-bearing receipts that grow in value automatically. This "proof of product" is a huge step because it shows that the team is delivering on its roadmap before the token even hits the open market.

As the project moves deeper into Roadmap Phase 2, the sense of urgency is palpable. With Phase 7 selling out faster than any previous stage, the window for early entry at $0.04 is closing. The project has already confirmed an official launch price of $0.06, meaning that entering now offers an immediate 50% advantage before public trading begins.

When looking for a new crypto with developing utility and a working platform, the combination of the V1 launch and the rapidly depleting presale supply creates a now or never moment. As the transition to the mainnet approaches, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a leader in the next crypto generation.