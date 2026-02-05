EBANX appoints Eduardo de Abreu as Chief Product Officer to lead global product strategy from Singapore





Eduardo de Abreu is the new Chief Product Officer (CPO) at EBANX

CURITIBA, Brazil and SINGAPORE, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBANX , a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, today announced the appointment of Eduardo de Abreu as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Formerly Vice President of Product based in Brazil, Abreu will relocate to Singapore to lead EBANX’s global product roadmap as the company strengthens its presence in the APAC region.

Abreu joined the company in 2015, three years after its founding in Brazil. During EBANX’s early stages, he played a key role in building its foundational finance operations structure in Latin America. Over the past decade, he has led more than 20 teams, including Operations, Treasury, Sales Engineering, M&A, Pricing, and Merchant Success.

“Eduardo’s trajectory at EBANX reflects his deep understanding of global payments, execution excellence, and total commitment to our merchants,” said João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX.

“As the payments sector demands constant adaptation and innovation—especially in emerging markets—my primary mission as CPO is to remain deeply connected to our merchants’ needs while keeping pace with the latest technologies,” stated Eduardo de Abreu, who was a key leader in EBANX’s expansion into Africa, India, and the Philippines in recent years.

The relocation of the head of EBANX’s product to Singapore underscores a deepening investment in the APAC region, where merchant Total Payment Volume (TPV) grew 20% last year. With teams in Singapore, China, and India, EBANX serves more than 100 APAC merchants and connects global brands with customers across Asia, as well as Latin America and Africa.

“Positioning our product leadership in Singapore brings EBANX closer to the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets and one of the most innovative payment ecosystems, reinforcing our commitment to serving merchants globally with best-in-class technology,” said Del Valle.

CEO of EBANX Singapore

The CPO will also serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EBANX Singapore, representing the company locally and before the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Last year, EBANX was granted a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license by the MAS. “We are well-positioned to offer advanced cross-border payments and merchant acquisition services while maintaining the highest regulatory and compliance standards,” explained Abreu.

EBANX’s announcement follows the recent appointment of Marin Mignot as Chief Operating Officer .

ABOUT EDUARDO DE ABREU

Eduardo de Abreu is the Chief Product Officer (CPO) of EBANX and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EBANX Singapore. His mission is to align product strategy with business architecture in order to deliver customer-centric solutions. He also oversees engagement with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the strengthening of relationships with merchants across APAC. Abreu has previously served as Director of Global Payments, Director of Finance, Senior Manager of Business Architecture, Payments Manager, and Vice President of Product at the company. With more than 10 years at EBANX, Eduardo has extensive expertise in the financial and payment sectors, as well as in sales and business strategy. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences and a specialization in Production Engineering from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR). Eduardo also holds an MBA in Strategic Business Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods and streamline cross-border payments across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Officially licensed as a Major Payment Institution (MPI) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the company is committed to supporting merchants with full regulatory compliance. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30afa53c-a855-472c-befb-5cddf94a636e