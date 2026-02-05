DBG Announces Four Campus Photo Shoots for February, including Two New Universities Launched Under Its NIL Strategic Initiative in the $36.4 Billion Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Austin, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG” or the “Company”) (Ticker: [NASDAQ:DBGI]), a publicly traded company specializing in eCommerce and Fashion today announced that it will coordinate four campus photo shoots in the month of February, including two new universities.

The two new universities include the University of Colorado and Vanderbilt University. Both shoots will highlight student athletes and members of sororities and fraternities. Additionally, we will feature iconic locations on each campus, as well as special appearances.

We will also be returning to two universities where we initially launched our Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”) strategic initiative – the University of Alabama and the University of Mississippi. Our women’s apparel brand, AVO, will feature female student athletes from the volleyball team at the University of Alabama, and will be launching “Powder Blue” and “Rebel Red” colors for the University of Mississippi by featuring female student athletes from the softball and volleyball teams.

“We are excited to continue to add more universities to our NIL strategic initiative, which we believe clearly shows the success and traction we are creating for student athletes, students, alumni and universities,” said Hil Davis, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Davis continued, “as we stated in October of 2025, we are committed to our strategic initiative to aggressively expand AVO’s presence in the NIL college apparel sector, a segment currently part of the global licensed sports merchandise market, which was estimated by Grand View Research at $36.4 billion in 2024, and projected to increase to $49.0 billion by 2030. This commitment has been fortified by the success we have experienced so far as shown by the addition of more universities to highlight our brands.”

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co

