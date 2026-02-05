Amaze to Provide Merchandising Services as Official Merchandise Sponsor of the Winter Music Conference 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, announced today a collaboration with Winter Music Conference 2026 (“WMC 2026”) as their official branded merchandise partner. WMC 2026 will take place March 24-26 in Miami, Florida, and is widely known as the world’s longest running electronic music conference, bringing together artists, producers, industry executives, creators, and fans for multiple days of programming, education, networking, and live experiences.

Through this collaboration, Amaze will provide official WMC 2026 merchandise and digital engagement opportunities for attendees both on site and online. Amaze’s presence at WMC 2026 will enable electronic music enthusiasts and industry professionals to access exclusive apparel and branded products that celebrate the culture and creative spirit of this iconic electronic dance music event.

In addition to serving as the official merchandise sponsor, Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze, will participate as a panelist on “The Pop Up Shop - Creating Revenue, Building Brand, and Empowering Fans.” The discussion will focus on how artists and brands can leverage merchandise, brand partnerships, and premium retail experiences to drive revenue while deepening fan engagement.

“As we continue to expand Amaze’s role within the music and live events ecosystem, our involvement with Winter Music Conference 2026 represents a meaningful opportunity to support one of the most influential gatherings in electronic music,” said Day. “WMC has long served as a hub for innovation and community within music culture, and we are excited to enhance the experience through premium merchandise and engaging touchpoints that connect creators and fans.”

WMC 2026 will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitor showcases, and networking events held throughout Miami during Miami Music Week. The conference is designed to bring together creators, industry leaders, and innovators across music, technology, and culture.

As Amaze continues to grow its presence across major music and cultural events, this collaboration reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to empowering creators, enhancing live experiences, and strengthening connections between brands and their audiences.

For additional information on WMC 2026, including registration details and access to discounted hotel accommodations, visit the official WMC 2026 website .

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

About Winter Music Conference:

Winter Music Conference is the longest running electronic music conference in the world. Held annually in Miami, the event convenes artists, producers, executives, creators, and fans for a curated program of panels, workshops, showcases, and networking experiences that celebrate innovation and creativity within electronic music culture.

