From Hype to Reality: Only 5% of Procurement Organizations Have Truly Scaled GenAI

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generative AI is no longer a novelty in procurement. It is widely tested, actively debated, and still rarely scaled. According to the 2026 CPO Annual Pulse Report – State of GenAI in Procurement , published by EFESO Management Consultants, only 5% of procurement organizations have achieved widespread deployment of GenAI, despite near-universal experimentation. Based on discussions with 50 European Chief Procurement Officers, the study reveals a clear shift from hype to disciplined, selective execution.

Pilots everywhere. Scale almost nowhere.

The Pulse confirms that GenAI is firmly on procurement’s agenda, but large-scale deployment is still limited. 75% of procurement organizations remain in experimentation, with 40% still in early exploration and 35% running pilots. Only 20% report partial deployment, revealing a growing gap between ambition and execution.

“What we’re seeing is not a lack of interest, it’s a rise in discipline,” says Gael Sandrin, Principal at EFESO France, leading the CPO annual pulse. “Procurement leaders are no longer asking whether GenAI works. They are asking where it works, at what cost, and under which conditions.”

The Pulse also highlights a widening digital divide. 83% of respondents in large enterprises report regular use of GenAI at work, compared with just 38% in SMEs, reflecting differences in budgets, dedicated teams, and structured AI programs, while smaller organizations continue to rely on fragmented, individual-led experimentation with limited integration into core processes.

Early GenAI value is clearly visible, but concentrated. Contract analysis and summarization lead adoption (69%), followed by sourcing and market intelligence (61%) and RFx automation (55%). These productivity-driven, source-to-contract use cases benefit from high data density and lower integration risk. More complex applications lag behind: only 35% see value today in AI-supported negotiation, which requires deeper data integration, governance, and more advanced system design.

Expectations reset as trust and execution take center stage

Despite widespread testing, satisfaction remains mixed. Only 34% of organizations report being satisfied with GenAI value relative to initial framing and investment, while 46% report partial satisfaction and 20% express disappointment. Trust-related issues weigh heavily on scaling decisions, with data reliability (68%) and regulatory compliance and confidentiality (67%) ranking among the top concerns. Skills shortages (57%) and data quality limitations (55%) further constrain progress.

“2026 will not be the year of GenAI everywhere,” adds Kenneth Sievers, Partner and global head of Procurement at EFESO. “It will be the year of strategic clarity. The competitive gap will widen between organizations that industrialize selectively, and those that remain stuck in perpetual pilots.”

Rather than signaling a slowdown, EFESO interprets these findings as a sign of growing maturity. Procurement organizations are moving away from broad experimentation toward selective industrialization, focusing on clearly defined use cases where feasibility, data readiness, economic credibility, and governance align.

About the 2026 CPO Annual Pulse – State of GenAI in Procurement

The 2026 CPO Annual Pulse Report – State of GenAI in Procurement, EFESO’s second annual study, provides an in-depth view based on qualitative discussions with senior procurement leaders across Europe, between November and December 2025, on how they are adopting generative AI, where value is emerging, and why disciplined execution is now the defining challenge.

