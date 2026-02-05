FibroBiologics Announces Issuance of Canadian Patent Covering Novel Fibroblast-Based Treatment for Cachexia

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office has issued Canadian Patent No. 3118732, titled “Treatment of Cachexia Using Fibroblast Cells and Products Thereof.” This patent strengthens FibroBiologics’ intellectual property portfolio and underscores the Company’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies for debilitating conditions like cachexia.

Cachexia, a complex metabolic syndrome characterized by severe weight loss, muscle wasting, and inflammation, often accompanies chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The cachexia market for cancer is projected to hit $3.2B by 2032. The newly issued patent covers methods and compositions for treating cachexia or related inflammation through the administration of fibroblasts, providing a novel approach to addressing this unmet medical need.

Key components of the patent include:

The use of immune-modulating fibroblasts, which are cultured under specific conditions to enhance their ability to suppress inflammation and address the root cause of cachexia and associated inflammatory mediators such as C-reactive protein, Interleukin-1, Interleukin-6, and TNF-alpha.

Composition of matter claims on fibroblasts that express detectable levels of specific stem cell markers, including SSEA3, SSEA4, Tra-1-60, Tra-1-81, Tra-2-54, Oct-4, CD13, CD44, CD49b, CD105, and aminopeptidase N, while not expressing detectable levels of SSEA1, enabling their potential to restore physiological, immunological, and metabolic homeostasis.

Methods of treatment using fibroblasts to affected individuals via various routes, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, or intramuscular, to ameliorate cachexia, prevent weight loss, or increase weight in patients at risk for, or suffering from, the condition.





“We are thrilled with the issuance of this Canadian patent, which represents an important step forward in our pioneering work to leverage the regenerative and immunomodulatory properties of fibroblasts to combat cachexia, a condition that significantly impacts patient quality of life and outcomes in chronic diseases,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “This milestone not only expands our global IP protection but also brings us closer to delivering transformative therapies that could change the standard of care for millions of patients worldwide.”

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics’ programs, the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials in cachexia, and the potential cachexia market for cancer. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics’ R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

