RenovoRx Appoints Experienced Public Company Executive Mark Voll as Chief Financial Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath®, a patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Voll as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2026.

Mr. Voll brings more than three decades of financial leadership experience to RenovoRx, with a strong track record for guiding high-growth public companies through periods of commercial buildout and strategic development. He has served as Chief Financial Officer for multiple publicly traded technology companies where he successfully led corporate initiatives that scaled early growth to full commercial development.

RenovoRx’s plans for Mr. Voll include a forward-facing role in stockholder communications as well as leveraging his extensive experience in budgeting, strategic planning, and finance. His expertise in managing operations will be instrumental as RenovoRx continues the commercialization of its RenovoCath drug-delivery device and simultaneously advances its Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the RenovoRx leadership team during this important chapter of our company’s history,” said Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer of RenovoRx. “During 2025, we moved from being solely a clinical stage company to a commercial one as well. Mark is therefore joining us at a perfect time as we look to capitalize on our evolving model. His financial and operational leadership experience in both public markets and high-growth organizations will play a critical role as RenovoRx continues its drive towards sustained commercial execution.”

“I’ve worked with many emerging growth companies in my career, and I believe that RenovoRx right now is very well positioned at the intersection of innovation and patient impact, with a differentiated therapy platform and a clear strategic vision for transforming the lives of cancer patients,” said Mr. Voll. “I have spent my career helping high-growth companies scale, and I am excited to bring that experience to RenovoRx. The team has built a strong foundation and has positive momentum, and I look forward to collaborating with leadership and the entire organization to further accelerate RenovoRx’s success.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Voll has successfully guided companies through initial public offerings and subsequent exits, including Techwell, Inc. (IPO in 2006, acquired by Intersil in 2010), Montage Technology (IPO in 2013, acquired by PDSTI in 2014), and Aquantia Corporation (IPO in 2017, acquired by Marvell Technology in 2019).

Mr. Voll will lead a finance team that will continue to include Ronald B. Kocak (who until Mr. Voll’s appointment served as principal accounting officer of RenovoRx) for a transitional period as well as Lilly Huang, who previously worked with Mr. Voll and who recently joined RenovoRx as Executive Director of Finance.

About RenovoCath

Based on its FDA clearance, RenovoCath® is intended for the isolation of blood flow and delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and/or therapeutic agents, to select sites in the peripheral vascular system. RenovoCath is also indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. For further information regarding our RenovoCath Instructions for Use (“IFU”), please see: IFU-10004-Rev.-G-Universal-IFU.pdf.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT) is a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath®, a novel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared local drug-delivery device, targeting high unmet medical needs. RenovoRx’s patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) therapy platform is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy’s toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx’s novel approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy. The Company’s mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

RenovoRx is in the early stages of actively commercializing the TAMP therapy platform and FDA-cleared RenovoCath as a stand-alone device. In December 2024, RenovoRx announced the receipt of its first commercial purchase orders for RenovoCath devices, and for the first nine months of 2025, approximately $900,000 of revenues were generated from RenovoCath sales. Several customers have already initiated repeat orders in parallel to RenovoRx expanding the number of medical institutions initiating new RenovoCath orders, including several esteemed, high-volume National Cancer Institute-designated centers. To meet and satisfy the anticipated demand, RenovoRx will continue to actively explore further revenue-generating activity, either on its own or in tandem with a medical device commercial partner.

RenovoRx is also evaluating a novel drug-device combination oncology product candidate (intra-arterial gemcitabine delivered via RenovoCath, known as IAG) in the ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial. IAG is being evaluated by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of the FDA) under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA’s 21 CFR 312 pathway. IAG utilizes RenovoCath, the Company’s patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion.

The combination product candidate (IAG), which is enabled by the RenovoCath device, is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale. RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, which provides seven years of market exclusivity upon new drug application approval by the FDA.

For more information, visit www.renovorx.com. Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

