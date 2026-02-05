Champion Safe Applauds Northwest Safe’s Standout Showing at the Washington Sportsmen’s Show

Premier Pacific Northwest retailer draws strong demand for Champion Safes and showcases the iconic Big Yellow

Provo, UT, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company (championsafe.com), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, proudly supported Northwest Safe during an exceptional showing at the Washington Sportsmen’s Show this past weekend, where the premier Pacific Northwest safe retailer connected with thousands of attendees and sold a significant number of Champion Safes. Northwest Safe’s booth quickly became a must-see destination on the show floor, highlighted by the presence of Champion’s legendary Big Yellow safe.

Throughout the event, Northwest Safe’s team engaged directly with customers, offering expert guidance, answering detailed questions, and demonstrating the quality and craftsmanship that have made the company one of the most trusted safe retailers in the region. The strong sales performance reflected both the high level of interest at the show and Northwest Safe’s ability to convert that interest into confident purchasing decisions.

A major highlight of the booth was Champion’s Big Yellow — standing 10 feet tall and weighing two tons — which drew crowds throughout the weekend. The oversized safe served as a powerful visual representation of Champion’s build quality and Northwest Safe’s ability to deliver standout retail experiences.



“We had an excellent show from start to finish,” said David Ballestrasse Jr., Vice President of Northwest Safe. “The Washington Sportsmen’s Show gives us a chance to meet customers face to face, answer real questions, and help people find the right safe for their needs. Having Big Yellow on display created a lot of excitement and brought people into conversations that quickly turned into sales.”

Northwest Safe has built its reputation on deep product knowledge, hands-on service, and a customer-first approach that extends well beyond the point of sale. From showroom consultations to professional delivery and installation, the company provides end-to-end service that gives customers confidence in both their purchase and their retailer.

“Northwest Safe continues to set the standard for what a great dealer experience looks like,” said Champion Safe CEO Tom Mihalek. “Their team understands their customers, knows the product inside and out, and knows how to create an environment where people feel comfortable making an important purchase. We were proud to support them at the show and to see so many Champion safes go to new owners.”

The Washington Sportsmen’s Show is one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest outdoor consumer events, bringing together sportsmen, outdoor enthusiasts, and families for product showcases, demonstrations, and educational seminars. The show provides an ideal platform for retailers like Northwest Safe to connect directly with customers who value knowledgeable service and proven products.

Champion Safe remains committed to supporting best-in-class dealers who elevate the brand through professionalism, expertise, and strong local relationships. Northwest Safe continues to be one of Champion’s top retail partners and a trusted resource for customers across the Pacific Northwest.

Visit Northwest Safe

Customers who missed the Washington Sportsmen’s Show are encouraged to visit Northwest Safe’s showrooms or explore their full selection online. Information on showroom locations, hours, consultations, and professional delivery and installation services can be found at nwsafe.com.





About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

