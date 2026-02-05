Polaryx Therapeutics Welcomes New Members of the Board of Directors

PARAMUS, NJ, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLYX ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”), today announces the appointments of Mitchel Berger, M.D., Francis A. Braun III, CPA, and Charles Ryan, J.D., Ph.D. to Polaryx’s Board of Directors, effective January 29, 2026. In addition, Andrew O ceased serving as a member of the Board effective on the same date.

Polaryx believes the addition of Dr. Berger, Mr. Braun, and Dr. Ryan brings valuable expertise across scientific research, clinical development, finance, and corporate strategy, strengthening the Board as Polaryx advances as a public company. These appointments come at a pivotal time for Polaryx, as its lead candidate, PLX-200, advances into an IND-approved SOTERIA Phase 2 basket trial, representing a key near-term milestone.

“We are truly honored to welcome Dr. Berger, Mr. Braun, and Dr. Ryan to Polaryx’s Board of Directors at this pivotal moment as we achieve a successful listing on Nasdaq,” said Alex Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. “As we move forward as a listed company, we believe their collective expertise across multiple aspects of company development will bring tremendous value to Polaryx. We thank Andrew for his valuable contributions during his tenure on the board.”

Polaryx’s Lead Independent Director, Dr. Ryan commented, “I am pleased to join Polaryx as a member of the Board of Directors as the Company embarks on its next chapter. Polaryx is uniquely positioned to transform the treatment of rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders, and I look forward to supporting the team in achieving its next milestones.”

The new Board members are as follows:

Mitchel Berger, M.D. is the Director of the Brain Tumor Center at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), a position he has held since 1997, and serves as the Principal Investigator of the UCSF Brain Tumor Center’s Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) in neuro-oncology, funded by the National Cancer Institute. From 1997 to 2020, Dr. Berger served as the Chair of UCSF’s Department of Neurological Surgery. During his career, Dr. Berger has served as President of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, President of the Society of Neuro-Oncology, and President of the American Academy of Neurological Surgery. He has also been a director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery, a member of the board of directors of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, a member of the National Football League’s Head, Neck and Spine Committee, and a member of the Blue Ribbon Panel for the National Cancer Moonshot Initiative. Dr. Berger earned his M.D. from the University of Miami School of Medicine. He completed his internship, residency, and advanced postdoctoral fellowship training at UCSF. He holds a B.A. from Harvard College.

Francis A. Braun III, CPA has served as a consultant to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., a global investment firm, since July 2024, a senior advisor to Stout Risius Ross, LLC, a global advisory firm, since April 2024, and a member of the advisory council of CrossCountry Consulting LLC, an advisory firm, since February 2024. Mr. Braun serves as a director of SHF Holdings, Inc., a fintech company, since May 2025 and is the chairman of SHF Holdings’ audit committee. He is also a director of Crown Bank, a New Jersey full-service commercial bank, since October 2024 and is the chairman of Crown Bank’s audit committee. From December 2016 to July 2023, Mr. Braun served as a Partner at Grant Thorton LLP, a global audit, tax and advisory firm, where his experience included serving clients across the life science, technology, industrial manufacturing and service industries. Earlier in his career, Mr. Braun served as a Partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP from May 2002 to November 2016 and a Partner at Arthur Andersen LLP from 1983 to 2002. Mr. Braun holds a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and is a Certified Public Accountant in New Jersey (CPA).

Charles Ryan, J.D., Ph.D. currently serves as President of Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, and Chief Executive Officer of their subsidiary company, Quince Therapeutics S.p.A, positions he has held since September 2023. Prior to joining Quince, Dr. Ryan served as a life sciences consultant from November 2022 to September 2023 working with a start-up company to identify a regulatory path for a novel device. Dr. Ryan served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Travecta Therapeutics, Pte Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, from May 2021 to October 2022, and Chief Executive Officer and Director of Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, from December 2017 to December 2020 and President and Chief Executive Officer of Orthobond Corporation from October 2016 to February 2018. Earlier in his career, Dr. Ryan served as Senior Vice President and Chief Intellectual Property Counsel at Forest Laboratories (now AbbVie) for more than ten years. Mr. Ryan previously served on the board of directors of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. from August 2011 to November 2019 and BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. from April 2015 to January 2020. Dr. Ryan holds a J.D. from Western New England University, a Ph.D. in Oral Biology and Pathology from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and a B.A. in Chemistry from The College of Wooster. He is a member of the New York State Bar and is a patent practitioner of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy.

For more information, please visit http://www.polaryx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Polaryx’s clinical development plans for PLX-200, including the timing for initiation of the SOTERIA trial. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Polaryx believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Polaryx’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC)), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility, expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Polaryx’s clinical trials; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of Polaryx’s clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Polaryx’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on January 27, 2026 and subsequent disclosure documents Polaryx may file with the SEC. Polaryx claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Polaryx expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

