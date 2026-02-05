DeFi Development Corp.’s dfdvSOL Liquid Staking Token Added as Collateral on Jupiter Lend

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced that its liquid staking token, dfdvSOL, has been listed as collateral on Jupiter Lend, Solana’s fastest-growing decentralized, non-custodial lending marketplace.

Jupiter Lend is a pool-based money market that allows users to lend assets to earn yield and borrow against them directly onchain. With the addition of dfdvSOL, users can now unlock liquidity from their staked SOL exposure while remaining inside the Solana ecosystem, significantly expanding the utility and composability of DFDV’s liquid staking token across decentralized finance markets.

Under the integration, dfdvSOL holders can borrow against their position with loan-to-value ratios of up to 92%, a liquidation threshold of 93%, and access leveraged strategies with a maximum multiplier of 12.49x. And because dfdvSOL appreciates relative to SOL from the accumulation of staking rewards, holders continue earning yield on their collateral even while borrowing against it.

“This listing marks another major step in making dfdvSOL a core building block of Solana DeFi,” said Parker White, COO and CIO of DeFi Development Corp. “By enabling users to borrow against dfdvSOL on Jupiter Lend, we are extending its reach beyond traditional staking into capital-efficient lending strategies, reinforcing our mission to embed institutional-grade treasury primitives directly into onchain markets.”

The Jupiter Lend integration builds on DFDV’s broader effort to scale organic yield generation and deepen onchain infrastructure around its SOL-first treasury strategy. By expanding where dfdvSOL can be deployed across DeFi protocols, the Company continues to enhance capital efficiency on its balance sheet while strengthening its footprint inside the Solana ecosystem.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global leader in onchain finance, building the infrastructure for an open financial future. With over $1 trillion in annual volume and the largest TVL on Solana, Jupiter delivers a unified onchain experience spanning spot, perpetuals, lending, staking, token creation, prediction markets, and mobile, with many more products to come.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

press@defidevcorp.com

