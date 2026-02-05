Flux Power to Host Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on February 12, 2026

VISTA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software-driven electrification for commercial and industrial equipment, will report its fiscal second quarter 2026 results on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after market close. Krishna Vanka, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Royal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-833-630-1956

International Call Number: +1-412-317-1837

Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on the News & Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast of the conference call, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and accessible through February 19, 2026. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-669-9658, and the access code is 9780783. International callers should dial +1-412-317-0088 and enter the same access code. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on Flux Power’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling and airport ground support equipment (GSE). Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

