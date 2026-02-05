Nexalin Launches NeuroCare®, an AI-Driven Virtual Clinic Designed to Transform Access for Patients with Alzheimer’s, Mood Disorders, TBI & PTSD Care

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced the launch of its new AI-designed virtual clinic platform, NeuroCare®, in collaboration with the University of California, San Diego. This marks the first step in deploying Nexalin’s digital health ecosystem, designed to increase patient access, reduce costs, and provide long-term physician-patient care and monitoring across critical brain-health indications. This collaboration builds upon Nexalin’s ongoing clinical research relationship with UC San Diego where patient enrollment has begun in trials evaluating Nexalin’s non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation. This clinical trial marks the official launch of Nexalin’s new Gen-3 HALO™ headset that is now managed and monitored during treatment through the Nexalin NeuroCare® virtual clinic.

Through the NeuroCare virtual clinic platform, patients suffering from Alzheimer’s/dementia, mood disorders (such as depression and anxiety), and military-related conditions, including traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), will be able to engage with Nexalin’s HALO headset, a powerful frequency-based neurostimulation treatment administered in the privacy of the patients’ home. The NeuroCare platform enables remote treatment monitoring, enhanced privacy, and continuity of care, operating within a subscription-based business model that supports sustainable revenue and long-term patient outcomes.

Nexalin’s virtual clinic is built to dramatically reduce the traditional cost, time barriers and the mental health stigmas associated with psychiatric medication and traditional psychiatric care. Patients can initiate care through a secure remote channel without physically visiting a clinic, thereby eliminating waiting-room delays, reducing physician expenses, and overcoming stigma by offering a private, home-based treatment environment. Physicians are supported by real-time monitoring tools, enabling long-term treatment management and optimizing patients' quality of life.

The NeuroCare digital platform is integrated with Nexalin’s next-generation Gen-3 HALO™ headset, which delivers improved Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (“DIFS™”) in a home-based setting. The integration of the Gen-3 HALO system and NeuroCare creates a complete ecosystem—from remote physician oversight to advanced wearable therapy—for Alzheimer’s/dementia, mood disorders, and TBI/PTSD care. With the virtual clinic serving as the digital hub and the Gen-3 HALO device as the therapeutic delivery mechanism, Nexalin is positioning itself to scale beyond device sales into long-term recurring revenue, clinical data capture, and long-term patient retention. With initial deployment alongside UC San Diego’s clinical infrastructure, Nexalin expects the platform to serve as a cornerstone for scalable, data-driven revenue growth across global markets.

“Today we begin a new chapter in how brain-health therapy is delivered,” said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin. “By launching our Gen-3 HALO neurostimulation system with the NeuroCare AI-designed virtual clinic platform, in partnership with UCSD, we remove the mental health stigma, eliminate access barriers to treatment and lower the cost for patients and physicians alike. Nexalin is committed to building a foundation for a long-term relationship with its clients with recurring monthly subscriptions, long-term treatment adherence, and data-driven outcomes across Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, as well as active military and veteran-care applications. We believe this is a transformative step toward our vision of a full digital health ecosystem for brain-health.”

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: NXL@crescendo-ir.com