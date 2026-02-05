LIDAR Market Size to Reach USD 17.80 Billion by 2035 Driven by Autonomous Vehicles and 3D Mapping Adoption

Ottawa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LiDAR market size is valued at USD 3.53 billion in 2026 and predicted to reach around USD 17.80 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.94% from 2026 to 2035. Rising investments in mobility innovation and data-driven urban and industrial development are creating strong growth momentum for the LiDAR industry.

LIDAR Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38% in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

By type, the aerial segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 47% in 2024 and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

By component, the laser segment led the market with a 43% revenue share in 2025.

The inertial navigation system segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate among components during the projected period.

By application, corridor mapping generated the highest revenue share of 39% in 2025.

The exploration & detection segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast timeline.

By end user, the civil engineering segment held the largest revenue share of 45% in 2025.

The forestry & agriculture segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

What is LiDAR?

The LiDAR market growth is driven by the expansion of autonomous vehicles, growth in urban planning activities, focus on improving traffic flows, growing coastal mapping, focus on sustainable urban development, increasing use of passenger vehicles, growth in monitoring vegetation, and the rise of land surveying.

LiDAR is an abbreviation for Light Detection and Ranging. It is a technology that develops precise 3D models of environments by using pulsed laser light. The components of LiDAR are a scanner, receiver, laser, and GPS. LiDAR supports canopy penetration and has high accuracy. It is widely used across applications like mapping, archaeology, agriculture, autonomous vehicles, and disaster management.

Key Applications of LiDAR:

Autonomous Vehicles: LiDAR provides a real-time, 360-degree 3D view of the surroundings, enabling self-driving cars to detect pedestrians, other vehicles, and obstacles for safe navigation. Archaeology: The technology can penetrate dense forest canopies to reveal hidden ancient structures and micro-topography on the ground that are invisible to the naked eye. Forestry Management: LiDAR measures tree height, canopy density, and vertical forest structure to help experts estimate biomass, monitor forest health, and assess wildfire risks. Agriculture: Farmers use LiDAR to create precise elevation maps for "precision farming," which helps optimize irrigation, analyze soil health, and manage crop growth. Urban Planning: Planners utilize high-resolution 3D city models to design infrastructure, optimize transport routes, and assess flood risks by mapping terrain elevation. Environmental Monitoring: Scientists use LiDAR to track long-term environmental changes, such as glacier melting, coastline erosion, and rising sea levels, with millimeter-scale accuracy

Key Trends of the LiDAR Market

Shift from Mechanical to Solid-State LiDAR: The industry is rapidly moving toward solid-state designs because they lack moving parts, making them significantly more durable, compact, and cost-effective for mass-market automotive use. Experts project these solutions will dominate the market by 2030 as manufacturers aim for a sub-$500 per-unit price point to enable widespread adoption.

The industry is rapidly moving toward solid-state designs because they lack moving parts, making them significantly more durable, compact, and cost-effective for mass-market automotive use. Experts project these solutions will dominate the market by 2030 as manufacturers aim for a sub-$500 per-unit price point to enable widespread adoption. Integration with AI and Sensor Fusion: Modern systems are increasingly paired with artificial intelligence to enable real-time object classification and predictive analytics, streamlining the massive data processing required for complex environments. This approach combines LiDAR's depth data with inputs from cameras and radar to create the robust perception systems essential for high-level autonomous driving.

LIDAR Market Opportunity

Growing Autonomous Vehicle Development

The growing consumer demand for autonomous vehicles and the focus on ensuring safety increase demand for LiDAR. The consumer focus on lowering accident rates and increasing the need to identify road features increases demand for LiDAR. The changing lighting scenarios and the focus on increasing the safety of navigation systems increase demand for LiDAR.

The strong demand for safety features in autonomous vehicles and the development of highly reliable perception system increases demand for LiDAR. The increasing use of LiDAR for navigating safely and perceiving the surroundings in autonomous vehicles helps market expansion. The growing autonomous vehicle development creates an opportunity for the growth of the LiDAR industry.

LIDAR Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Growth Rate (2026 – 2035) 19.94% CAGR Market Size in 2025 USD 2.89 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 3.53 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.80 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Component, Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



LIDAR Market Regional Insights

How did North America Dominate the LiDAR Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025 with a 38% share. The growing development of autonomous vehicles and the strong presence of technological infrastructure increase demand for LiDAR. The government initiatives for smart city projects and the growing topographic mapping increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on urban planning and the growing expansion of ADAS increase demand for LiDAR, driving the overall market growth.

How Big is the U.S. LIDAR Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. LiDAR market size is evaluated at USD 920 million in 2026 and is projected to cross around USD 4,800 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 20.40% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. LiDAR Market Trends

The U.S. market is experiencing strong growth driven by increasing adoption in autonomous vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems, and geospatial mapping. Technological advances such as solid-state LiDAR, sensor miniaturization, and integration with AI are improving performance while reducing costs. Demand is also expanding across drones, robotics, smart city infrastructure, and industrial automation applications.

Which Region is the Fastest-Growing in the LiDAR Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing investment in smart mobility and the development of intelligent transport systems increase demand for LiDAR. The large automotive manufacturing base and the increasing use of drones in agriculture increase demand for LiDAR. The growing infrastructure design and the growth in autonomous vehicles require LiDAR, supporting the overall market growth.

India LiDAR Market Trends

India’s market is rapidly expanding with strong projected growth driven by infrastructure modernization, urban planning, and precision mapping needs across sectors at high compound annual rates. Government and municipal initiatives are increasingly deploying LiDAR on drones and aircraft for urban land surveys, flood prediction, and mining monitoring, enhancing decision-making and environmental management.

LiDAR Market Segmentation

Component Insights

Why Laser Segment Dominates the LiDAR Market?

The laser segment dominated the market with a 43% share in 2025. The growing precision agriculture and the expansion of smart cities projects increase demand for LiDAR lasers. The increasing use of ADAS in vehicles and the growth in large-scale aerial service increase demand for LiDAR. The high efficiency, precision, easy adaptability, and high resolution of LiDAR drive the overall market growth.

The inertial navigation system segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of self-driving cars and the increasing use of delivery drones increase demand for inertial navigation systems. The modernization of the military system and the development of industrial robots increase demand for the inertial navigation system. The increased production of advanced aircraft and the rise in mobile mapping require an inertial navigation system, supporting the overall market growth.

Type Insights

How did the Aerial Segment hold the Largest Share in the LiDAR Market?

The aerial segment held the largest revenue share of 47% in the market in 2025 and is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong government focus on environmental monitoring and the growing forestry applications increase demand for aerial LiDAR. The increased monitoring of transportation and the focus on managing coastal zones increase demand for aerial LiDAR. The high precision, accessibility, and performance efficiency of aerial LiDAR drive the market growth.

End User Insights

Which End-User Segment Dominated the LiDAR Market?

The civil engineering segment dominated the market with a 45% share in 2025. The growing development of infrastructure and the tight project schedules increase demand for LiDAR. The creation of accurate digital elevation models and the focus on monitoring construction progress increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on maintaining the structural integrity of projects and the increasing need for enhancing worker safety increase demand for LiDAR, driving overall market growth.

The forestry & agriculture segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on mapping plant diseases and the growth in automated agricultural tasks increase demand for LiDAR. The focus on optimal land levelling and the need for estimating tree volume increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on detecting fire risk in forestry hazards supports the overall market growth.

Application Insights

How did the Corridor Mapping Segment hold the Largest Share in the LiDAR Market?

The corridor mapping segment held the largest revenue share of 39% in the market in 2025. The growing urban areas planning and the government investment in infrastructure development increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on managing utility corridors and growing national development increases demand for LiDAR. The focus on maintaining highways and increased monitoring of power lines requires LiDAR, driving the market growth.

The exploration and detection segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing crop health monitoring and the increasing need for high-resolution terrain models increase demand for LiDAR. The rise in designing large-scale projects and the focus on perimeter intrusion detection increase demand for LiDAR. The growing coastline monitoring supports the overall market growth.

LiDAR Market-Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement: The stage sources raw materials like photodiodes, lenses, aluminum, processors, semiconductor materials , memory chips, rugged plastics, filters, and photodiodes. Key Players:- Hamamatsu, Coherent, STMicroelectronics, OSRAM, Lumentum

The stage sources raw materials like photodiodes, lenses, aluminum, processors, , memory chips, rugged plastics, filters, and photodiodes. Testing and Quality Control: The testing focuses on performance validation, functional checks, environmental testing, and reflectivity testing. Quality control focuses on data integrity, repeatability, accuracy validation, and statistical analysis. Key Players:- AVL, Imatest, DEKRA, Konrad Technologies, Genesys

The testing focuses on performance validation, functional checks, environmental testing, and reflectivity testing. Quality control focuses on data integrity, repeatability, accuracy validation, and statistical analysis. Lifecycle Support and Recycling: The lifecycle support focuses on procurement, deployment, maintenance, data management, and EoL management. Recycling involves processes like advanced sorting, E-Waste processing, collection, dismantling, and material recovery. Key Players:- Leica Geosystems AG, Ouster, Modulight Corporation, Trimble Inc.

The lifecycle support focuses on procurement, deployment, maintenance, data management, and EoL management. Recycling involves processes like advanced sorting, E-Waste processing, collection, dismantling, and material recovery.

Top Companies in the LiDAR Market & Their Offerings

LEOSPHERE (Vaisala): High-precision WindCube systems for wind resource assessment and atmospheric monitoring.

High-precision WindCube systems for wind resource assessment and atmospheric monitoring. Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.: Surround-view sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and industrial automation.

Surround-view sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and industrial automation. RIEGL: Professional-grade scanners for terrestrial, airborne, and bathymetric surveying and mapping.

Professional-grade scanners for terrestrial, airborne, and bathymetric surveying and mapping. Mira Solutions, Inc: Integrated hardware and software solutions for aerial and mobile 3D mapping.

Integrated hardware and software solutions for aerial and mobile 3D mapping. YellowScan: Compact, lightweight LiDAR payloads specifically designed for professional drone operations.

Compact, lightweight LiDAR payloads specifically designed for professional drone operations. SICK AG: Industrial 2D and 3D sensors for safety, navigation, and obstacle detection in logistics.

Industrial 2D and 3D sensors for safety, navigation, and obstacle detection in logistics. Leica Geosystems AG: High-end reality capture systems for construction, surveying, and large-scale geospatial mapping.

High-end reality capture systems for construction, surveying, and large-scale geospatial mapping. FARO: Precision 3D measurement devices for digital twinning, site documentation, and forensic analysis.

Precision 3D measurement devices for digital twinning, site documentation, and forensic analysis. Firmatek: Drone-based LiDAR services and software for stockpile inventory and mining site management.



Recent Developments

In November 2025, Zenmuse L3 launched a high-accuracy aerial LiDAR system, DJI Zenmuse L3. It consists of 100MP RGB cameras and simplifies geospatial operations. The system is used across applications like emergency response, energy infrastructure inspection, topographic survey, forestry, and historical conservation.

In September 2024, Robosense announced the New M Platform LiDAR, M3, and M2 sensors at CES 2024. M3 has 940nm wavelengths, delivers 300m range, and is used for intelligent driving systems. M2 consists of 2D scanning technology and a modular design.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

GPS GNSS

Laser

Inertial Navigation System

Camera

Microelectromechanical system



By Type

Terrestrial

Mobile

Short Range

Aerial

By End User

Archaeology

Forestry and Agriculture

Mining

Transportation

Civil Engineering

Defense and Aerospace

By Application

Seismology

Exploration and Detection

Corridor Mapping

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

