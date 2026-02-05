Birchtech Announces Anticipated Uplist to NYSE American Stock Exchange with Concurrent Offering

CORSICANA, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced that it expects its shares of common stock to be approved for listing on the NYSE American LLC stock exchange (the “NYSE American”). The Company anticipates that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American under the symbol, “BCHT,” at the opening of trading on or about February 12, 2026, subject to final authorization by the NYSE American of the Company’s listing application and continued compliance with the exchange rules.

In connection with the anticipated NYSE American listing, the Company is also conducting a concurrent offering of its common stock, subject to market conditions and regulatory approval (the "Offering"). The approval of the listing of the common stock on the NYSE American is a condition to the completion of the Offering. Additional details regarding the Offering will be provided through the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company’s common stock is presently traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “BCHT”, and is quoted on the OTCQB market tier operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTCQB”) under the symbol “BCHT”. The Company expects that its shares of common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB until the close of the market on or about the day before the common stock begins trading on the NYSE American. Upon effectiveness of the listing on the NYSE American, trading of the common stock on the OTCQB will terminate. Stockholders of the Company do not need to take any action prior to the listing of the Company’s shares on the NYSE American. The Company will remain listed on the TSX.

“The anticipated uplisting to the NYSE American will mark a significant milestone for Birchtech as we continue to focus on driving sustainable growth, converting additional utilities into long-term licensees and supply customers, and accelerating the rollout of our next-generation platform in water,” said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of Birchtech. “Being listed on the NYSE American is expected to increase corporate visibility, enhance liquidity, and raise institutional and retail investor awareness for our company in the capital markets.”

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a provider of specialty activated carbon technologies, delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to an innovative approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include specific statements regarding the anticipated listing on the NYSE American and completion of the Offering, and statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this press release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this press release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the SEC or Canadian securities regulators.

