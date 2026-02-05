Proven Senior Care Model Takes Center Stage at the Capitol

DENVER, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a leading Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provider, in partnership with LeadingAge Colorado, met with state lawmakers today at the Colorado State Capitol to underscore the importance of protecting and strengthening care for Colorado’s aging population, including through PACE.

Seniors enrolled in InnovAge Colorado PACE met with several lawmakers to share firsthand how the program delivers comprehensive, person-centered care that allows older adults to remain living safely and independently in their homes and communities. Representatives from InnovAge’s six Colorado PACE centers highlighted the program’s proven outcomes, including lower hospitalization, emergency room use, and nursing home admissions, while also reducing caregiver burden.

“When lawmakers hear directly from the seniors we serve, they gain a real understanding of how PACE supports independence, dignity, and quality of life,” said Linda Whyte, InnovAge Colorado PACE Area Center Director. “These conversations are essential as policy and budget decisions are made.”

InnovAge leaders also emphasized that while PACE delivers high-quality, cost-effective care, many seniors and caregivers remain unaware the program exists. “PACE works. It improves outcomes, supports caregivers, and delivers care responsibly for taxpayers,” said Don Nelson, InnovAge Senior Vice President of Government Affairs. “As the state faces tough budget decisions, protecting programs with a proven track record that benefit our most frail population is critical.”

State leaders shared perspectives on issues impacting older adults and their families, including Medicaid funding, workforce challenges, and access to home- and community-based care.

“I cared for my father, kept him in my own home, which is where he wanted to be until he was 101 years old. That experience shaped my understanding of how critical this work is, not just as policy, but as something that touches real lives, real families, and real communities,” said Colorado Lt. Gov Dianne Primavera.

“We want that sense of security for our seniors,” said Colorado House Majority Leader Rep. Monica Duran. “What you are doing is amazing and so important. We make laws that impact our senior population and by being here you are being a voice for them.”

LeadingAge Colorado joined InnovAge in advocating for policies that support senior care providers and the growing number of older adults who rely on community-based services. “Our Day on the Hill is about making sure policymakers hear directly from the providers and professionals who serve older Coloradans every day. We’re here to share real-world perspectives and work collaboratively on policies that strengthen aging services and access to affordable housing across our state,” said Deborah Lively, President & CEO, LeadingAge Colorado.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of December 31, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 8,010 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com/

