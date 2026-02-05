Vivos Therapeutics and SoundHealth Announce Collaboration to Expand Access to SoundHealth’s Groundbreaking FDA-Cleared Allergy and Sleep Technologies

Vivos adds more cutting-edge products to its roster serving the breathing and sleep wellness market

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company’’) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leading medical device and healthcare services company focused on the treatment of breathing related sleep disorders, and SoundHealth, a Silicon Valley based health technology company focused on AI enabled, clinically proven allergy and sleep therapeutics, today announced a collaboration to advance public awareness and access to SoundHealth’s consumer-focused airway and sleep health technologies.

The collaboration leverages Vivos’ extensive national network of over 2,000 Vivos-trained dentists and sleep healthcare providers, along with affiliated sleep testing centers in select markets, to distribute SoundHealth’s Sonu® platform, including the FDA-cleared Sonu® Band and the newly released Spatial Sleep™ band. Both devices use personalized vibro-acoustic neuromodulation to harness the body’s natural mechanisms to enable clear nasal breathing and promote deep, restful sleep.

SoundHealth possesses the world’s largest craniofacial dataset for sino-nasal and airway health. The collaboration with Vivos will harness this dataset and SoundHealth’s innovative technology to explore educational and distribution initiatives across Vivos’ large provider network to promote airway health awareness and treatment as a foundational component of sleep and overall wellness. Vivos will act as a reseller of these products across its network. As part of the collaboration, Vivos will have access to SoundHealth’s CT-accurate smartphone camera-based facial scanning and voice biomarker technology to aid its vast network of clinical providers in the screening, treatment, and monitoring of sleep disorders.

SoundHealth Products

Sonu Band is the world’s first and only FDA-cleared , clinically proven AI-enabled wearable to treat nasal congestion due to allergic and non-allergic rhinitis on par with intranasal steroids, with zero side effects, and was named as one of TIME’s best inventions of 2025. Sonu has also been clinically proven to help CPAP users increase their compliance and adherence.

The Spatial Sleep band’s personalized acoustic resonance therapy has been clinically proven to promote rapid sleep onset and deeper and longer periods of sleep by using active neural entrainment.

Both devices use smartphone front-facing cameras to construct a CT-quality anatomical model of a user’s craniofacial anatomy. This personalized model is then used to generate a customized vibratory therapeutic stimulus.

The Sonu smartphone app also pioneers the use of voice biomarkers, along with facial anatomy, to track airway health in real time, helping providers and therapists actively monitor patients throughout their therapeutic journey.

“Our Sonu platform was built to give people a practical, non-invasive way to help people breathe and sleep using FDA-cleared cutting edge drug free technology,” said Paramesh Gopi, CEO of Sound Health. “This aligns perfectly with Vivos’ mission, and we are excited to collaborate with Vivos to bring our technology and data science to their providers and sleep and airway clinics.”

Kirk Huntsman, CEO of Vivos Therapeutics, said, “SoundHealth’s advanced technology across multiple product offerings is perfectly synergistic with Vivos treatment technology. We believe this collaboration will add value-added products to our existing offerings and allow Vivos to maintain its global leadership position in offering sleep, breathing, and now allergy patients the most advanced and effective non-invasive treatments available today for these debilitating disorders. Even in our initial rollout, Vivos providers using Sound Health products report high levels of patient satisfaction and are enthusiastic about expanding access and exposure.”

This focus on airway health addresses urgent medical realities; according to the American Heart Association, untreated sleep-disordered breathing is associated with a 140% increased risk of heart failure and a 30% higher risk of coronary heart disease. Airway health is critical to mitigate these risks at population scale.

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the approximately $30 billion global sleep technology sector—moving from passive tracking to active airway interventions. With nearly 80% of sleep-disordered breathing cases currently undiagnosed, the next frontier of health technology isn't just about monitoring; it is about physically optimizing the airway to treat critical health conditions and improve lives,” concluded Mr. Huntsman.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’ devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos’ groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 80% or more remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue—it is closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, Colorado, Vivos is working to change this. Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to address the complex needs of OSA patients more thoroughly.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method, which offers a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including statements of the Company’s management and other parties made in connection therewith, contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “potential,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, “goal”. “aim” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the actual future impact on Vivos’ revenue and profitability from its reseller collaboration with SoundHealth as described herein. These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including the actual results from the collaboration with SoundHealth) may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable effectively market or sell SoundHealth’s products or continue to integrate business from the acquisition and alliance model into its own or otherwise implement sales, marketing and other strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos’ or SoundHealth’s products, (iii) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment sector; (iv) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing to continue operations, acquire additional sleep centers practices on reasonable terms, or maintain its Nasdaq listing when needed, if at all, (v) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos’ business or ability to obtain financing, and (vi) other risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Inquiries: Jennifer Hauser, Executive Assistant to the CEO

Investor Relations Contact

investors@vivoslife.com