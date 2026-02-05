NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Receives Official Green Seal® Certification for Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (OTC: NDTP) (“Company”) wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life, announces that its flagship product, Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant (“Clean Republic”) , received Green Seal® certification. This official certification is a milestone that solidifies the Company’s position in the rapidly evolving landscape of sustainable, high-performance sanitization.

Green Seal® is considered one of the world’s most respected symbols of environmental and health leadership. To earn the seal, Clean Republic underwent an extensive audit to prove it meets a high standard for performance, reduced toxicity, and environmental impact.

Clean Republic is now Green Seal-certified, and unlike traditional industrial cleaners that rely on harsh chemicals, Good Salt Life’s Clean Republic uses Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl). This powerhouse molecule is highly effective against pathogens yet incredibly gentle on the user and the planet. Management believes that the Clean Republic product, when used as a hospital-grade disinfectant, could deliver safety, sustainability, and efficacy.

Key benefits of Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant’s HOCl-based formula:

Safety on Food-Contact Surfaces: Unlike many competitors, Clean Republic can be used in kitchens and food prep areas without the need for a secondary rinse.

Unlike many competitors, Clean Republic can be used in kitchens and food prep areas without the need for a secondary rinse. Zero Toxic Residue: It breaks down into a simple saline solution after use, leaving no harmful Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) or chemical film behind.

It breaks down into a simple saline solution after use, leaving no harmful or chemical film behind. Sustainability: By using simple ingredients, salt, water, and electricity, the product reduces the chemical burden on the environment while meeting the highest efficacy benchmarks.

"Receiving Green Seal® certification is more than just a badge for us; it is a testament to the fact that our disinfectant is fundamentally focused on the well-being of the people who use it and the environments they inhabit," said Zach O'Shea, President of NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We believe that Clean Republic could be used as a hospital-grade disinfectant, appearing to be powerful enough for clinical settings, safe enough for food-contact surfaces and daily use in homes and schools.”

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: NDTP) is a publicly traded company dedicated to advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life Inc., the company is committed to creating value by investing in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet - www.ndtpharmaceuticals.com.

About Good Salt Life.

Good Salt Life, a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals, is a vertically integrated biosafety company focused on designing, manufacturing, and deploying infection-control and hygiene ecosystems, including the Clean Republic brand and proprietary dispensing hardware. The company is committed to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that foster healthier living environments – www.goodsaltlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

ir@goodsaltlife.com

1-888-261-9127

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b96959ae-1ba6-49cd-8a87-ab4c1ce80d2b