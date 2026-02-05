Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Beyond Meat, Inc., (“Beyond” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYND) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 27, 2025 and November 11, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Beyond Meat investors have until March 24, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/beyond-meat-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Beyond Meat is a plant-based meat company that engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of plant-based meat products.

The Beyond Meat class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the book value of certain of Beyond Meat’s long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that Beyond Meat would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge; and (ii) the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat’s ability to timely file its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Beyond Meat class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 24, 2025, Beyond Meat reported its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and revealed that Beyond Meat “expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets,” which it “expected to be material.” On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock fell more than 23%, according to the complaint.

Then, on November 3, 2025, Beyond Meat allegedly announced it would delay reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, citing the need for additional time to complete its impairment review. On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock fell more than 16%, the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit alleges.

Thereafter, on November 10, 2025, Beyond Meat announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting that its loss from operations for the quarter was $112.3 million, which included “$77.4 million in non-cash impairment charges related to certain of the Company’s long-lived assets.” On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock fell nearly 9%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on November 11, 2025, the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit alleges that Beyond Meat disclosed that “[t]he total impairment amount of $77.4 million was . . . allocated to PP&E, operating lease ROU assets, and prepaid lease costs on our balance sheet.” The complaint alleges that on this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock fell nearly 9%.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising