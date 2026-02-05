Hospital HVAC Systems Market Projected to Grow from USD 11.03 Billion in 2024 to USD 22.19 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.24%

Ottawa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hospital HVAC systems market size is calculated at USD 12.68 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 22.19 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.24% for the forecasted period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5611

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the hospital HVAC systems market in 2024.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By product, the cooling segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By product, the heating segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the intensive care unit (ICU) segment led the market in 2024.

By end-user, the airborne infection isolation rooms segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

What are Hospital HVAC Systems?

A hospital HVAC system is a specialized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system designed to control temperature, humidity, air quality, and airflow in healthcare facilities, ensuring infection control, patient comfort, and compliance with strict healthcare safety and regulatory standards. The hospital HVAC systems market is growing due to increasing focus on infection control, indoor air quality, and patient safety in healthcare facilities. Rising hospital construction and renovation activities, stricter healthcare regulations, growing demand for energy-efficient systems, and the need to maintain controlled environments in operation threaters, ICUs, and isolation rooms are further driving market growth.

What are the Key Drivers in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?

Major drivers of the market include the growing emphasis on infection prevention and indoor air quality, rising construction of new hospitals and healthcare facilities, and stringent regulatory standards for air filtration and ventilation. Increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions, along with the need for precise temperature and humidity control in critical care areas, is further accelerating market growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?

In February 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy introduced revised energy efficiency standards for residential and commercial air conditioners and heat pumps to lower energy usage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

the U.S. Department of Energy introduced revised energy efficiency standards for residential and commercial air conditioners and heat pumps to lower energy usage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In January 2024, Carrier Global Corporation unveiled a new range of energy-efficient air conditioning solutions, including the AquaEdge 19DV centrifugal chiller, at the AHR Expo.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?

An emerging challenge in the market is balancing advanced infection control requirements with energy efficiency. Hospitals must maintain strict air quality, pressure control, and filtration standards while managing rising energy costs, systems complexity, and the need for frequent maintenance and regulatory compliance.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market in 2024?

North America dominated the market in 2024 due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strict infection control and air quality regulations, and high adoption of energy-efficient HVAC technologies. Ongoing hospital renovation projects, strong investments in healthcare facilities, and increasing focus on patient safety, indoor air quality, and sustainability further supported the region’s market leadership.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the hospital HVAC systems market in 2024 due to rapid healthcare infrastructure development, rising hospital construction, and growing investments in modern medical facilities. Increasing awareness of infection control, improving healthcare standards, supportive government initiatives, and rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC solutions in densely populated countries further accelerated market growth across the region.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By Product Analysis

How did the Cooling Segment Dominate the Hospital HVAC Systems Market in 2024?

The cooling segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its critical role in maintaining temperature control, air quality, and patient comfort in hospitals. Cooling systems are essential for operating rooms, ICUs, and diagnostic areas to prevent overheating and support infection control, especially in regions with warm climates and high hospital occupancy rates.

The heating segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for precise temperature control in cold and temperate regions. Hospitals increasingly require reliable heating systems to maintain patient comfort, prevent equipment damage, and meet regulatory standards, while energy-efficient and sustainable heating technologies are gaining adoption across new and renovated healthcare facilities.

By End-User Analysis

Why the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Segment Dominated the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?

The intensive care unit (ICU) segment dominates the market due to the critical need for precise temperature, humidity, and air pressure control to support vulnerable patients. ICUs require advanced ventilation, high-efficiency filtration, and continuous air monitoring to prevent infections, maintain sterile conditions, and ensure patient safety, driving higher HVAC system investment compared to other hospital areas.

The airborne infections isolation rooms segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing focus on infection prevention and control. Rising incidence of airborne diseases, stricter hospital safety regulations, and lessons learned from global pandemics are driving demand for advanced HVAC systems with negative pressure control, high-efficiency filtration, and continuous air quality monitoring.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

What are the Recent Developments in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?

In February 2025, Daikin Australia introduced the EWYE-CZ air-to-water inverter heat pump featuring the eco-friendly R454C refrigerant. Designed for quiet operation and compact installation, the system is well-suited for hospitals, especially in noise-sensitive areas and space-limited urban medical facilities.

Daikin Australia introduced the EWYE-CZ air-to-water inverter heat pump featuring the eco-friendly R454C refrigerant. Designed for quiet operation and compact installation, the system is well-suited for hospitals, especially in noise-sensitive areas and space-limited urban medical facilities. In September 2024, Trane revealed plans to shift its commercial HVAC portfolio to low-GWP refrigerants in line with new U.S. EPA rules effective January 1, 2025. The company is also introducing factory-installed leak detection for systems with higher refrigerant volumes, improving safety, efficiency, and sustainability across product lines such as rooftop units and modular chillers.

Hospital HVAC Systems Market Key Players List

LG Electronics

Lennox International Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Electrolux AB Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Haier Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning

Emerson Electric Co.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global hospital services market size was calculated at USD 12.08 trillion in 2025, to reach USD 13.19 trillion in 2026 is expected to be worth USD 28.99 trillion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.15% from 2026 to 2035.

The global hospital outsourcing market size is calculated at US$ 381.74 in 2024, grew to US$ 421.21 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 1021.17 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.34% between 2025 and 2034.

The global hospital electronic health records market size was estimated at USD 18.55 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 19.39 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 28.94 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.55% from 2026 to 2035.

The global propofol injection market size is calculated at USD 1.34 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.43 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 2.64 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.14% between 2025 and 2034.

The global disposable hospital supplies market size is calculated at US$ 26.69 in 2024, grew to US$ 29.08 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 62.5 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.01% between 2025 and 2034.

The automated pharmacy compounding systems market size was reported at US$ 2.95 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to US$ 3.12 billion in 2026. According to forecasts, it will grow at a CAGR of 5.98% to reach US$ 5.27 billion by 2035.

The healthcare digital twin market size is predicted to expand from USD 3.26 billion in 2025 to USD 77.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global smart insulin pens market size is calculated at USD 0.83 in 2024, grew to USD 0.92 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 2.42 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.34% between 2025 and 2034.

The global healthcare consumables market was estimated at US$ 155.40 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 225.68 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.45% from 2024 to 2034.

The global RTLS in healthcare market size is calculated at USD 2.92 billion in 2025, grew to USD 3.42 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 13.94 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 16.91% between 2026 and 2035.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Heating

Ventilation

Cooling



By End Use

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Operating Rooms

Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms

Protective Environment Rooms

Compounding Pharmacies

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5611

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest

Also Read:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/pharmaceutical-excipients-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/orphan-drug-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/infant-formula-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/laboratory-information-management-systems-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/computer-vision-in-healthcare-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/dermal-fillers-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/skincare-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/sleep-apnea-devices-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/drugs-market-sizing