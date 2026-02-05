CrakRevenue Launches Trend Explorer: A New Era of AI-Powered Guided Offer Discovery





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrakRevenue, one of the world’s top-performing affiliate marketing platforms, today announced the launch of the Trend Explorer , a major new feature that radically transforms how affiliates search for and select offers.

Until now, discovering the best opportunities often meant scrolling through long lists of offers or manually reaching out to account managers for guidance. With the Trend Explorer, CrakRevenue puts an end to “infinite scrolling” and introduces an entirely new approach: guided discovery, powered by data and artificial intelligence.

A Unique AI-Powered Technology in the Industry

Trend Explorer automatically surfaces the strongest-performing offers in real time, based on recent trends, performance signals and true GEO-specific potential. This represents the most innovative feature delivered on CrakRevenue in the past seven years and a first in the affiliate marketing space.

Whale-E: The Smart Assistant

At the center of Trend Explorer is Whale-E, an integrated smart assistant designed to guide affiliates step by step. Whale-E analyzes the most recent performance data, identifies winning opportunities, and highlights the most relevant trending offers for each user. The result is a personalized, intuitive, and immediately actionable experience.

“Trend Explorer was born from a very real and recurring need in our industry,” said Maxime Bergeron, at CrakRevenue. “Affiliates constantly ask us: What’s the best offer for this GEO? Whale-E delivers an instant, data-driven answer, shifting the experience from guesswork to guided discovery and helping partners launch faster and earn smarter.”

With Trend Explorer, affiliates can:

Save valuable time from the moment they join the platform

Increase their chances of selecting a winning offer quickly

Optimize revenue from day one through performance-based guided discovery

Reduce uncertainty by moving from guesswork to real data science





CrakRevenue Strengthens Its Technology Leadership

With this launch, CrakRevenue reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, practical, and results-driven tools that simplify affiliate success. Trend Explorer marks a new milestone in the platform’s mission: making affiliate marketing smarter, more efficient, and more accessible through data and AI.

Trend Explorer is now available to all affiliates on the CrakRevenue platform.

About CrakRevenue

CrakRevenue is a leading global affiliate marketing platform recognized for its performance, transparency, and innovation. It supports thousands of affiliates and advertisers worldwide by providing cutting-edge technology and success-oriented solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09297541-b8aa-4bc1-81d8-a6c603f6fdfd