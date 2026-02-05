PathMaker Neurosystems Board Director, John Donoghue, Ph.D., Awarded 2026 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering

Boston, MA and Providence, RI, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing a breakthrough non-invasive approach for treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease), is pleased to announce that Board Director, John Donoghue, Ph.D., has been named a 2026 Laureate of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize), one of the world’s most prestigious honors recognizing engineering contributions that advance society, for his pioneering work on the development of modern neural interfaces.

The prize was announced at London’s Science Museum on February 3, 2026. John Donoghue, Ph.D. was among nine recipients of this prestigious award, recognized for his foundational work in the development of BrainGate, a brain-computer interface (BCI) technology developed to restore movement and communication abilities in people with neurological injury. By decoding neural signals in the motor cortex into digital commands, BrainGate is enabling individuals with spinal cord injury, stroke-induced paralysis, ALS and other neurological disorders, to control external devices, such as robotic arms, computer cursors, and communication software. “It is a profound honor to receive this award, and I hope it inspires the next generation of scientists and entrepreneurs to push boundaries and build technologies that meaningfully improve the lives of others,” said John Donoghue, Ph.D., Board Director of PathMaker Neurosystems.

Professor John Donoghue is the H.M. Wriston Professor of Neuroscience and Engineering at Brown University. A faculty member at Brown since 1986, Prof. Donoghue has published more than 125 scientific articles spanning neural computation, neurotechnology, clinical translation, and neuroethics. He was the founding leader of Brown’s Department of Neuroscience, the Brown Institute for Brain Science (now the Carney Institute for Brain Science) and the Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnoogy at the Providence VA Medical Center. From 2015-2019, he served as the inaugural Director of the Wyss Center for Bio- and NeuroEngineering in Geneva, Switzerland, to advance the translation of device therapies. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Medicine, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and AIMBE. His honours include the International Prize for Translational Neuroscience, the Israel Brain Prize, and the Erwin Schrödinger Prize. He served on President Obama's BRAIN Initiative advisory committee, was a co-founder of the foundational neurotechnology company Cyberkinetics, and currently serves in advisory and board roles for neurotechnology companies and for the NIH.

“PathMaker Neurosystems is honored to have Prof. Donoghue as a member of its Board of Directors,” said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker Neurosystems. “We extend our congratulations to Prof. Donoghue on this achievement and thank him for his extraordinary contributions to the neurotechnology field.”



PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing a breakthrough non-invasive approach to the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). More than 34,000 people in the U.S. and 350,000 people worldwide are estimated to suffer from ALS. PathMaker is collaborating with world-class institutions to develop and bring to market first-in-class products for treating ALS and other neurological disorders with very high unmet medical need. The MyoRegulator® platform is based on PathMaker’s proprietary technology for multi-site direct current stimulation (Multi-Site DCS). MyoRegulator® has received “FDA Breakthrough Device Designation” for the treatment of ALS by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). MyoRegulator® and MyoRegulator® ALS are investigational medical devices and are limited by Federal law to investigational use only. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

