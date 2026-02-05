Winners Inc. Announces Launch of Prediction Markets Mobile Trading App “MeVu.com” (Me vs. U) For Polymarket and Kalshi Markets For The Big Game Between Seahawks and Patriots Sunday, February 8th, 2026

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners, Inc., (OTC: WNRS), through its wholly owned subsidiary Moneyline Sports providing predictive sports analytics and data products driven by Gen AI for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA to predictive markets Polymarket and Kalshi, today announced the initial launch of its prediction markets mobile application “MeVu” (Me vs U). The innovative mobile application requires no download or subscription fees and allows verified users aged 21 and older to trade sports contracts on both Polymarket and Kashi in a single application. MeVu is for users 21 years of age or older in legal jurisdictions and can be found at the following link: https://app.mevu.com/

MeVu, pronounced “Me vs U”,” is the first of its kind mobile and desktop application that allows registered users to predict sports outcomes through contracts on predictive markets on both Polymarket and Kalshi at the same time, through one trading platform. The innovative interface and user experience allow users to swipe left or right through live or upcoming sports matches, see odds, stats, injury reports, player props, as well as “copy/paste” whale trader options, trading insights, or ideas to their account.

Kalshi and Polymarket have opened trading on a wide range of Big Game-related outcomes between the Patriots and Seahawks, with all options available through https://app.mevu.com/. The mobile predictive trading platform presents sports prediction markets in an easy-to-understand, immersive experience, with immediate contract execution in either market, especially for those seeking arbitrage opportunities between the two.

“We are extremely excited to launch MeVu (https://app.mevu.com/) as the first predictive markets trading platform of its kind, allowing trades to both Polymarket and Kalshi through our public company, Winners Inc. This is a major milestone and first step for our Company to turn WNRS around and bring meaningful value to our shareholders. We have essentially created with MeVu as a mobile-first, predictive markets trading app that asks the question, what if our developers created a Tinder meets TikTok for sports trading?”, stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Winners Inc.

“Our MeVu mobile trading app for the predictive markets was created for the 99% that love sports and wagering but have no idea what +150 or -250 means in sports wagering. MeVu uses video highlights, stats, and player props in a “swipe” or pro model and shows you both Kalshi and Polymarket in a single application, allowing you to make the most intelligent and informed trading decisions in predictive sports. We are presently launching an aggressive marketing campaign for MeVu, seeking to enlist multiple former pro athletes, celebrities, and influencers to promote the platform as we move our company forward in the public markets”, further stated Friedman.

An estimate for the state-regulated sports betting industry puts the Seahawks and Patriots Big Game wagering at $1.7 billion. Trading volume at prediction markets - both in the US and including Polymarket international - will almost certainly eclipse $1 billion in trading volume, with Kalshi and its partners expected to hit a billion on the game by themselves.

About Winners Inc.

Winners, Inc. (OTC: WNRS), through its wholly owned subsidiary Moneyline Sports, provides predictive sports analytics and data products using GenAi and blockchain technology for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA. Driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, the Company seeks to provide sports fans and bettors with an inside edge through an immersive experience that combines professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and GenAI messaging. More information on the Company and products may be found at www.winnersinc.com or www.moneylinesports.com.

Contact: info@moneylinesports.com

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

The information provided by Winners Inc., Moneyline Sports Inc., and its products regarding sports betting is intended for entertainment purposes only. Winners Inc. and Moneyline Sports shall not be held liable for any losses incurred as a result of relying on this information provided. The use of information provided by Winners Inc. and Moneyline Sports is at the sole discretion and at the risk of the user. Only risk what you can afford to lose. You must be of legal age 18+ to gamble and agree to follow all the terms and conditions set out by the predictive markets and exchanges. Affiliate disclosure: Winners Inc. and Moneyline Sports and its brands may receive advertising commissions for using the Company's platforms, mobile applications, and products. NEED HELP? GAMBLING CAN BE ADDICTIVE. PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY. IF YOU HAVE A GAMBLING ADDICTION, HAVE QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS ABOUT YOUR OWN GAMBLING BEHAVIOR, OR ABOUT THAT OF A FRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBER, A GOOD PLACE TO START IS AT NCPR. YOU CAN ALSO CONTACT A 24-HOUR CONFIDENTIAL NATIONAL HELPLINE NUMBER 1-800-522-4700, OR A NEW YORK-SPECIFIC NUMBER 1-877-846-7369.