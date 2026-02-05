Supporting those Who Served - Geotab partners with The Hourglass Foundation to launch Veterans Scholarship

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions announced the launch of the Geotab Veterans Scholarship in partnership with The Hourglass Foundation. Open to U.S. military veterans and service members pursuing skilled trades education in automotive repair or automotive technology, engineering tech or similar skilled trades programs at U.S. institutions, this initiative will award three full two-year scholarships to veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce. By helping to remove financial barriers to technical certifications and higher education, the scholarship enables veterans to translate their military expertise into high-demand roles within the telematics and data industries.

“Veterans bring a mission-first mindset and a level of leadership under pressure that is difficult to teach. These are skills of benefit to our industry and beyond,” notes Vito Centofanti, Vice President, Sales at Geotab. “By helping to remove the financial barriers to specialized certifications and higher education, we are supporting future leaders of the fleet and data industries.”

Empowering Transition and Removing Barriers

The Geotab Veterans Scholarship program focuses on:

Bridging the Gap: Translating military logistics and technical experience into civilian credentials.

Translating military logistics and technical experience into civilian credentials. Investing in Talent: Positioning veterans as a vital resource for the future of the connected transportation sector.

Positioning veterans as a vital resource for the future of the connected transportation sector. Service After Service: Providing long-term career stability and a renewed sense of mission in the civilian world.

Providing long-term career stability and a renewed sense of mission in the civilian world. The Power of Partnership: This collaboration leverages the synergy between Geotab’s industry leadership and technological platform and The Hourglass Foundation’s deep community reach and advocacy.

“We are proud to partner with Geotab to launch this scholarship, which perfectly aligns with our mission to empower individuals through education,” said Kim Davidson, Executive Director at The Hourglass Foundation. “Geotab’s focus on data and fleet management requires the exact kind of precision and logistical expertise that veterans already possess. This initiative is about helping them find ‘service after service’ in a civilian career that offers long-term stability and purpose.”

Application submission window is scheduled to open in mid to late February, for more information please visit www.thehourglassfoundation.org.

###

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

About The Hourglass Foundation

The Hourglass Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underserved young adults to achieve their dreams in the face of financial adversity. Through scholarships and philanthropic giving, the Foundation focuses on supporting education in trade schools and community colleges, specifically in the automotive and skilled trade sectors. The Foundation believes that there is more than one path to a successful career and life, and strives to remove barriers for those seeking to enter the workforce with specialized skills. To learn more visit www.thehourglassfoundation.org or follow The Hourglass Foundation on LinkedIn.

