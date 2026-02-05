Quebec City Area: The Historic Shortage of Properties Continues to Curb Sales

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of January 2026. The most recent market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Highlights

The Quebec City Metropolitan Area recorded 522 residential transactions in January 2026, a decline of 18 per cent compared with last year. All property categories posted decreases: 283 single-family homes (-21 per cent), 190 condominiums (-14 per cent), 48 plexes (-17 per cent), as well as one hobby farm.

The drop in sales affected all geographic sectors in the area: -31 per cent on the South Shore,

-15 per cent in the Agglomeration of Quebec City, and -7 per cent in the Northern Periphery.

-15 per cent in the Agglomeration of Quebec City, and -7 per cent in the Northern Periphery. The supply of properties declined for a 24th consecutive month, reaching its lowest level ever recorded. This ongoing contraction is mainly due to the scarcity of single-family homes (-17 per cent) and plexes (-6 per cent). In contrast, the number of active condominium listings increased by 5 per cent, marking the first increase since September 2023.

This persistent shortage continues to maintain market conditions that strongly favour sellers across all property categories. In fact, the number of months of inventory in January 2026 for the Quebec City CMA has never been so low.

The tight supply continued to exert an upward pressure on prices: the median price of single-family homes rose by 12 per cent, condominiums by 15 per cent, and plexes by 9 per cent. Overbidding remains widespread, though declining: nearly 3 in 10 properties sold for more than 5 per cent above the asking price in January, compared with nearly 4 in 10 in spring 2025.

The average number of days on market remained under two months for all categories: 40 days for single-family homes, 41 days for condominiums, and 59 days for plexes.

Quotations

“January’s data for the Quebec City area confirms that the decline in sales is a continuation of the trend seen at the end of 2025 and remains primarily driven by the historic shortage of properties for sale. Inventory has reached an unprecedented low, particularly for single-family homes and plexes, severely limiting transactional activity. In this context of extreme scarcity, upward pressure on prices remains very strong, and affordability is becoming an increasingly decisive issue for buyers. Demand remains present, though more cautious,” explains Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“The stabilization of interest rates announced by the Bank of Canada improves market predictability for buyers, but the scarcity of supply and rising affordability challenges will continue to shape market dynamics in 2026,” adds Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist.





