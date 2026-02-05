Planet and Goosehead Insurance Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Homeowners Insurance Shopping

MERIDEN, Conn. and WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Insurance Agency today announced a strategic franchise partnership with Goosehead Insurance, Inc., (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency. The collaboration will deliver a customer-first approach centered on choice, speed and service.

Through the partnership, customers preparing to close on a home or reviewing their insurance protection can connect with licensed insurance agents who guide them through coverage options using a streamlined process built for clarity and confidence.

As homeowners’ insurance costs rise and coverage availability declines in some markets, having a choice platform has never been more important. In 2025, most states saw increases in average homeowners’ premiums, with many seeing at least double-digit percentage increases.

“This partnership is about easing the homeownership journey,” said Planet Insurance Senior Vice President Ken Quantie. “With Goosehead, our customers have an option for expert guidance, more coverage choices and a smoother path to the coverage they need to protect their investment.”

Through the collaboration, customers can compare policy options from more than 200 top-tier carrier relationships, understand key tradeoffs and select coverage that suits their needs and budget.

“At Goosehead, the client lives at the center of our universe, and Planet shares that mindset,” said Mark Jones Jr., Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Goosehead Insurance. “Together, we’re bringing more choice, reducing complexity and streamlining the process for new and existing homeowners, alike.”

The partnership is designed to make insurance easier at closing and beyond. It helps buyers address coverage considerations earlier in the process, find the best value and provides homeowners a simple way to revisit options over time through candid expertise, access to best-in-class carriers and advanced technology. The collaboration also supports real estate agents, builders and Planet teams by helping keep timelines on track while delivering a smooth customer experience.

About Planet Insurance

Planet Insurance provides stability during life’s unpredictable moments and makes protection personal, transparent and effortless. Guided by clarity and integrity, Planet Insurance connects customers with licensed agents who take time to understand their needs, compare coverage options across a broad network of carriers and provide dependable support at every turn, including secure digital assistance available 24/7.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

