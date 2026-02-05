PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., (“PennyMac" or the "Company") (NYSE: PFSI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/pennymac-financial-services-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On January 29, 2026, PennyMac reported disappointing financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. On an earnings call later that day, PennyMac’s senior management revealed that although PennyMac had increased its origination capacity to recapture more refinance business, many competitors had also added capacity, creating a highly competitive origination environment that constrained PennyMac’s ability to take advantage of refinance opportunities. On this news, PennyMac’s stock price fell $49.78 per share, or 33.25%, to close at $99.92 per share on January 30, 2026.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

