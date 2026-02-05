TA Realty Announces Sale of Hyperscale Data Centers in Northern Virginia

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA Realty LLC (“TA Realty”), together with its data center development arm, TA Digital Group, LLC (“TA Digital Group” or “TADG”), announced today the sale of two hyperscale data center buildings totaling 745,000 square feet and 165 megawatts of IT load capacity in Leesburg, Virginia. The facilities represent the first two completed and fully leased buildings within a planned five-building, 450-megawatt hyperscale data center campus developed for a single hyperscale tenant.

“This sale is a significant milestone for TA Realty and TADG” commented Allison O’Rourke, Partner at TA Realty. “It reflects our strategy of developing build-to-suit facilities for hyperscale customers in Tier 1 U.S. markets and monetizing assets upon stabilization. Northern Virginia is the premier global data center market, and the completion and sale of these initial buildings demonstrates the strength of our development and execution capabilities.”

“Being able to assemble the land to support a development of this scale, which also included partnering with some of the local utilities to add additional infrastructure that will not only support this project but provide for growth in the surrounding area, is also part of our strategy in these Tier 1 markets” commented Tim Shaheen, Partner at TA Realty and Chief Development Officer at TADG. “The scale of this campus enabled the delivery of two independent substations to support grid power, providing a level of redundancy and capacity that is increasingly difficult to achieve in core markets.”

TA Realty has built a scaled data center platform comprising more than 12 projects owned or controlled across its investment vehicles, representing nearly 3 gigawatts of power capacity. TADG oversees the development and construction of these projects and is based in nearby Ashburn, Virginia, at the center of “Data Center Alley,” the world’s largest concentration of data centers and a critical hub for global internet traffic. In addition to Northern Virginia, the TA Realty data center platform includes assets in Chicago and Atlanta, with plans to further expand.

About TA Realty

Founded in 1982, TA Realty is an experienced and established real estate investment management firm. The Firm is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Newport Beach, California, Dallas, Texas, San Francisco, California and Ashburn, Virginia. Since its inception, through September 30, 2025, TA Realty has acquired, invested and/or managed approximately $45 billion of real estate assets through core, core plus and value-add strategies and customized separate/advisory accounts. TA Realty’s investment philosophy focuses on creating diversified real estate portfolios that aim to generate strong cash flow, receive intensive asset management, and seek to achieve long-term value creation. For over four decades, TA Realty has maintained this philosophy through multiple real estate and economic cycles, a strength recognized by pension funds, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tarealty.com .

About TA Digital Group

TA Digital Group, the data center development arm of private equity real estate firm TA Realty, leverages TA Realty’s more than 40 years of real estate expertise to deliver scalable digital infrastructure solutions tailored to the hyperscale and enterprise sectors. Focused on data centers within mature and emerging digital ecosystems, TADG offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including build-to-suit, turnkey, powered shell, and fee development, ensuring flexibility and adaptability for diverse user needs. Guided by sustainable principles, TADG strategically engages in developments in high-demand locations including Northern Virginia, Atlanta, GA, and Chicago, IL, navigating complex market dynamics such as power access, entitlements and zoning to ensure resilient, adaptable infrastructure. TADG’s forward-thinking strategy addresses current and future digital demands, positioning TA Digital Group to be a leader in the data center market. To learn more, please visit tadigitalgroup.com .

