Meeting Room Video Conferencing Devices Company Evaluation Report 2025: AVer, Barco, Cisco, Crestron, DTEN, HP Poly, Huawei, Huddly, Jabra, Lenovo, Logitech, Neat, Owl Labs, Q-SYS, Yealink

The report analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company on the considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.



It assesses vendor-level revenue and shipments. To be considered for inclusion, a provider must have reported at least $15 million in calendar year 2024 sales from meeting room video conferencing devices and accessories. The methodology for this analysis involves triangulation of data sources across interviews with vendors and channel partners, the analyst customer surveys and interviews, and analysis of secondary data (e.g., annual reports and third-party research).



As video technologies penetrate meeting spaces, customer requirements have become more diverse, which creates challenges and opportunities for video device vendors. Evolving portfolio and solution capabilities, go-to-market strategies, and value propositions compel market participants to constantly evolve their offerings and strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

A device vendor's background, solution portfolio, and skill set determine whether it straddles the full spectrum of customer needs or targets the unique requirements of specific customer segments. This Frost RadarT covers providers of two types of meeting room video conferencing devices: room endpoints (compute-based room video conferencing systems) and USB conference room cameras.

Companies to Action

AVer

Barco

Cisco

Crestron

DTEN

HP Poly

Huawei

Huddly

Jabra

Lenovo

Logitech

Neat

Owl Labs

Q-SYS

Yealink

