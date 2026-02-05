Organic Coffee Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.56% Driven by Rising Health Awareness, Premium Arabica Demand, and Sustainable Packaging Innovations | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic coffee market is growing at a CAGR of 12.56% from 2023 to 2031. The global food and beverage industry is growing at a much faster rate than expected. Thus, the Food industry is driving the concept of organic successfully worldwide. Organic coffee is becoming the favourable choice for millennials, thus witnessing a significant growth of the organic coffee market. Usage of Organic coffee is not limited to the food and beverage industry. It is getting popular in the pharmaceuticals, cosmetic products, personal care products, and many other segments.

Organic Products Flourish Worldwide as Pesticide-Free Options Gain Traction

Nowadays, the market is flourishing with a wide range of organic products; it has become one of the fastest-growing concepts across the globe due to the numerous health benefits, satisfaction of eating healthy, and being environmentally friendly. Organic products are considered healthier alternatives to conventional food products. According to a survey, the Organic food market has shown a significant growth rate over the past few years. Consumers are getting more selective in making their food choices. Organic coffee has also become one of the top-selling organic beverages across the globe.

According to PAN International, consumption of pesticides for a long time can lead to many health problems, such as allergic reactions, frequent headaches, obesity, asthma, cancer, and many more. Moreover, production of non-organic coffee can pose a serious health risk to the land and living beings that come in contact with it. The same chemical also mixes in the air and local water and affects the health of people living in the nearby areas. To spread awareness of organic farming, PAN UK also runs a one-year training course for farmers on organic and ecological farming practices. This helps them to improve the biological activity of the soil and to improve the health and nutrition of coffee bushes.

Rising Out-of-Home Coffee Culture Boosts Demand for Specialty Organic Brews

Due to its popularity worldwide, coffee is one of the most traded commodities on the global market, right behind gasoline. In more than 50 different countries, more than 25 million farmers are involved in the production of coffee. Many health advantages of organic coffee are what drive the demand for it. For instance, it has high polyphenol antioxidants such as flavonoids and catechins. They prevent widespread cellular degeneration by stabilizing dangerous free radicals prevalent in the human body.

Furthermore, studies have shown that drinking coffee helps people lose weight, lowers cholesterol, increases immunity, and protects against neurological illnesses. Moreover, customers also regard cold coffee, café latte, and cappuccino, among other coffee-related goods, as refreshing beverages. Also, the upward trend in coffee drinking outside the home portends an increase in coffee consumption in the years to come. As a result, this rise is anticipated to fuel the global demand for organic coffee.

Premium Arabica Beans Drive Rising Value Sales Across Coffee Markets

The Arabica segment owns the highest market share and is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 7.7% over the forecast period. Coffee Arabica is widely accepted across the globe. These beans originate from the Arabica species and are rich in minerals. It has better-known subtypes: Moka, Mara-gogipe, San Ramon, Colomnaris, and Bourbon. Arabica has a sharp taste with shallow caffeine content. It also consists of different cultivars that are different in origin, climatic requirements, tree size, yield pattern, quality of product, and berry size. These beans have a wide range of greenish-blue shades and are slightly elongated. Therefore, its unique taste and texture have been considered one of the influential factors driving the growth in value sales.

Plastic and Metal-Lined Stand-Up Pouches Extend Shelf Life and Cut Distribution Costs

The stand-up pouches segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 7.7% over the forecast period. Plastic pouches have relatively lower costs and exhibit excellent barrier properties against moisture and other factors, which contribute to extending the shelf life of food products. They can be sealed utilizing heat to prevent the contents from oozing out. Stand-up pouches reduce transportation costs and consume less space for storage and distribution. Pouches are produced utilizing plastic materials, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyethylene (PE). In addition, the thin film of metals, such as aluminum, is used as a shielding layer to provide high barrier properties and prevent food from microbial contamination. Stand-up pouches and retort pouches are popular for organic coffee packaging. Hence, the product's flexibility and durability help drive the demand for stand-up pouches.

Population Growth and Marketing Investments Fuel Asia-Pacific Coffee Bean Demand

The market for coffee beans in the Asia-Pacific has grown significantly over the years, due to an increase in its consumption. Japan, China, India, and the Philippines are the major contributors to the growth of this region. The high penetration rate of organic beans in Asia-Pacific expanded the product range by established manufacturers, and population growth drives the coffee beans market. In addition, key regional players are actively investing in advertising campaigns and marketing to enhance their brand recognition and influence the market, which is projected to deliver potential opportunities for market expansion.

Furthermore, the economic outlook for the Asia-Pacific region remains strong. The growth in China is projected to ease to 6.6%, partly reflecting the authorities' financial, housing, and fiscal tightening measures. Also, Japan's growth has exceeded its potential for eight straight quarters, and a 1.2% growth was predicted for 2020. Demographics, reduction of productivity, and the rise of the digital economy impact the long-term development of the Asia-Pacific organic coffee market.

