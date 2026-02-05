Akari Therapeutics to Participate in the Corporate Connect Webinar Series Virtual Conference Hosted by Webull Financial

– Live video webcast on Tuesday, February 10th at 1:00 PM EST

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) powered by novel RNA-splicing payloads, today announced that it will participate in the Corporate Connect Webinar Series hosted by Webull Financial being held virtually February 10-11, 2026.

As part of the presentation, Abizer Gaslightwala, Director, President and CEO of Akari Therapeutics, will provide a corporate overview highlighting the Company’s next-generation antibody drug conjugate platform and proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload. He will discuss Akari’s lead program, AKTX-101, a Trop2-targeting ADC designed to deliver PH1 directly to tumors with limited off-target effects, as well as ongoing IND-enabling activities targeting a first-in-human trial in late 2026 or early 2027. Mr. Gaslightwala will also provide a brief update on AKTX-102, an additional ADC program focused on GI and lung cancers.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST

Presenter: Abizer Gaslightwala, Director, President and CEO of Akari

Registration Link: Here

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune system to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, ARV7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by late 2026/early 2027, and is also advancing AKTX-102, an ADC against a novel target highly relevant in GI and lung cancers. For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

