Cloud Security Posture Management Company Analysis 2025: Aqua Security, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Microsoft, Orca, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, SentinelOne, Sysdig, Tenable, Trend Micro, Upwind, Wiz

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Cloud Security Posture Management, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes numerous companies in the Cloud Security Posture Management market. The report presents competitive profiles of each company considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.



Cloud adoption continues at a breakneck pace globally, transforming how businesses develop and deploy applications. In the wake of accelerated digital transformation and the rise of containerized and serverless architectures, organizations face a fundamentally expanded attack surface in the cloud. Traditional perimeter and on-premises security models have proven inadequate for dynamic cloud-native environments.

The imperative now is to safeguard cloud infrastructure and workloads in real time, requiring solutions purpose-built for cloud complexity. At the same time, macroeconomic pressures and geopolitical uncertainties are forcing enterprises to do more with less, pushing cloud security vendors to improve efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, and demonstrate clear return on investment.



This competitive intensity has made cloud security posture management (CSPM) a strategic priority as organizations demand tools that can automate misconfiguration prevention, continuously monitor cloud risk, and integrate seamlessly into existing workflows to keep pace with business agility. As CSPM becomes more integrated in cloud security platforms that include various security solutions, this Frost RadarT evaluates not only CSPM solutions and their technological capabilities but also considers the segment in the broader cloud security landscape, including CNAPP.



Companies to Action

Aqua Security

CrowdStrike

Fortinet

Microsoft

Orca Security

Palo Alto Networks

Qualys

SentinelOne

Sysdig

Tenable

Trend Micro

Upwind

Wiz

