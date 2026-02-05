Human-Machine Integration/Manned-Unmanned Teaming Global Research 2025-2027: Strategic Convergence MUM-T Reshapes Force Multiplication and Operational Dominance

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human-Machine Integration/Manned-Unmanned Teaming, Global, 2025-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.64 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2024 to 2027.

Market growth is driven by the rapid transition of MUM-T from experimental concepts to deployable capabilities across air, land, and naval domains, as armed forces prioritize multi-domain operations, force survivability, and operational flexibility. The expanding role of autonomy, AI-enabled decision support, and secure communications is reinforcing MUM-T as a core component of the broader Human-Machine Integration market.



Strategic Convergence MUM-T Reshapes Force Multiplication and Operational Dominance



The global military manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by evolving defense doctrines that emphasize autonomy, multi-domain operations, and enhanced force effectiveness. MUM-T integrates manned platforms (e.g., fighter jets, armored vehicles, and naval ships) with unmanned systems (unmanned aerial, ground, and underwater vehicles) to deliver superior situational awareness, survivability, and mission versatility.



Nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Israel view MUM-T as critical for future battlefield dominance, enabling cost-effective scaling of capabilities and operational flexibility across air, land, and sea. This creates significant growth opportunities for defense original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and AI-driven solution providers.



This Aerospace & Defense research practice report focuses on current and emerging trends, drivers, and restraints in the global military MUM-T industry. The report covers the competitive landscape worldwide, highlighting prime military build-up programs and strategic contracts.



The report concludes by identifying growth opportunities and emerging business venues for dominant OEMs and medium-sized companies in this vibrant industry.

Revenue & Spending Forecast: Military Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market



The military manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market is transitioning from early-stage development toward scalable and operational deployment, reflecting its growing strategic importance in next-generation defense modernization. Increasing emphasis on multi-domain operations across air, land, and naval forces is positioning MUM-T as a core capability within future force structures. This shift underscores strong defense sentiment toward enhanced situational awareness, survivability, and force multiplication enabled through human-machine collaboration.



From a regional perspective, North America represents the largest and most technologically advanced market, supported by continued U.S. Department of Defense investments in MUM-T-enabled platforms and advanced interoperability frameworks. Europe is also demonstrating strong momentum, driven by NATO modernization initiatives, multinational collaboration programs, and an increased focus on standardization amid heightened geopolitical pressures. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are expected to experience steady growth as regional security priorities drive selective investment in autonomous teaming and unmanned system integration.



Overall, the forecast highlights sustained global procurement momentum, with leading regions setting the pace for technological advancement while emerging regions progressively expand adoption aligned with evolving defense requirements.



Growth Drivers: Military Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market



The military manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market is being propelled by its growing role as a foundational element of modern military concepts of operations (ConOps). Armed forces worldwide are increasingly integrating manned and unmanned platforms across aerial, naval, and ground domains to enhance situational awareness, expand operational reach, and improve force survivability. By coordinating assets across multiple domains, MUM-T enables more flexible and effective responses in complex, multi-threat operational environments, positioning it as a core capability within the broader Human-Machine Integration market.



Technological advancements represent another critical growth driver. The operational value of MUM-T is closely tied to evolving systems architectures and advanced communication frameworks that support varying Levels of Interoperability (LOI). Progress in artificial intelligence and machine learning is enabling higher degrees of autonomy, faster decision-making, and more efficient data prioritization. AI-driven analytics are reducing cognitive burden on human operators by filtering large volumes of sensor data and delivering actionable intelligence to mission controllers in near real time. These improvements are expected to have a stronger impact over the medium term as systems mature and deployment scales increase.



Sustained and targeted defense budget allocations further reinforce growth momentum in the MUM-T market. Governments are increasingly validating MUM-T as a strategic priority through funding for acquisition, prototyping, and operational deployment. Although MUM-T currently represents a modest share of total defense spending, its projected growth rate outpaces that of traditional defense platforms. This budgetary prioritization is expected to accelerate adoption and reinforce the long-term expansion of the military manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market through 2027.



Growth Restraints: Military Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market



The military manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market faces several operational and technical restraints that may moderate adoption during the forecast period. One of the primary challenges is operational risk, as effective MUM-T deployment requires precise coordination between manned and unmanned platforms. As autonomy levels increase-particularly in target detection and engagement-the risk of timing errors, spatial misalignment, fratricide, or unintended escalation rises, especially in dynamic and contested combat environments.



Cybersecurity vulnerabilities represent another critical restraint. MUM-T systems rely heavily on wireless communications, making them susceptible to cyber intrusions, espionage, data breaches, and electronic warfare. While efforts to leverage 5G-enabled tactical networks aim to support low-latency, high-bandwidth operations, such technologies remain experimental in most defense settings and are particularly vulnerable in contested operational theaters.



The growing cognitive burden on military operators also poses a significant limitation. As MUM-T operations increase in complexity, operators must manage multiple data streams and real-time decision points simultaneously. This places pressure on training requirements, interface design, and human-machine coordination. Addressing these challenges is essential to maintaining mission effectiveness while navigating emerging ethical and legal considerations surrounding human oversight.



Finally, integration challenges continue to restrict scalability. Diverse manned and unmanned platforms often operate under inconsistent standards, creating interoperability gaps. Ensuring reliable communication, robust data exchange, sufficient bandwidth, and secure signal quality remains technically complex. Although demand for open and agile IT architectures is rising, tailoring MUM-T concepts of operations to meet diverse end-user requirements continues to slow widespread deployment across defense forces.

Market Overview & Trends: Military Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market



The military manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market is evolving in response to shifting battlefield requirements that emphasize speed, adaptability, and resilience across contested environments. Defense forces are increasingly adopting MUM-T concepts to integrate manned aircraft, armored vehicles, and naval platforms with unmanned aerial, ground, and maritime systems. This integration enables extended stand-off operations, improved situational awareness, and reduced risk to personnel-key objectives within the broader Human-Machine Integration market.



A defining trend shaping the MUM-T market is the advancement of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which supports higher levels of autonomy and real-time decision-making. These technologies enable unmanned systems to act as sensors, decoys, or effectors while remaining under meaningful human control. Parallel to this, Modular Open Systems Architectures (MOSA) are gaining traction, allowing defense organizations to upgrade legacy platforms with MUM-T capabilities without full system replacement.



Another major trend is the growing emphasis on interoperability. NATO and allied forces are aligning MUM-T development with standardized Levels of Interoperability (LOI), enabling seamless coordination across multinational operations. As competitive intensity increases, the military manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market is also attracting non-traditional defense-tech firms, accelerating innovation cycles and reshaping procurement strategies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The increasing reliance on coordinated human-machine operations and scalable autonomous teaming solutions is expected to sustain strong growth in the MUM-T market over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the MUM-T market in 2024, supported by sustained U.S. Department of Defense investments in manned-unmanned integration programs.

In the U.S., growing emphasis on interoperability, swarming, and open systems architecture is accelerating deployment of MUM-T-enabled platforms across services.

Europe is witnessing rising adoption, driven by NATO modernization initiatives and multinational collaboration programs focused on standardization and joint operations.

Increasing integration of AI, machine learning, and autonomous control systems is reducing operator workload and enhancing mission effectiveness across the military manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market.

Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are emerging growth regions, supported by regional security priorities and selective increases in defense spending.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.0 Billion

2027 Projected Market Size: USD 7.64 Billion

CAGR (2024-2027): 15.2%

North America: Largest Market in 2024

Europe & Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing regions during the forecast period

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5157l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.