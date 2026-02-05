Augmented Connected Worker (End-to-End Platforms) Company Evaluation Report

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Augmented Connected Worker (End-to-End Platforms), 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Frost Radar considers providers of end-to-end ACW platforms that address most, if not all, shop floor use cases and include extensive workforce development capabilities. The common thread is that the platforms enable broad enterprise transformations, embodying concepts such as continuous improvement, operational excellence, and manufacturing intelligence.



A Benchmarking System to Spark Companies to Action - Innovation That Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines



Manufacturers across verticals are confronting a skilled labor shortage. As they try to find a solution to this problem, augmented connected worker (ACW) platforms can be a key ally to train the new workforce and strengthen employee retention through comprehensive upskilling capabilities, skills management tools, and assistance throughout their shifts. ACW platforms have been rapidly evolving, introducing new technologies that can empower frontline workers and digitize factory floors.

As AI advances, new use cases have been found for the technology in ACW platforms, ranging from automated document digitization and task execution assistance to cutting-edge capabilities, such as predictive upskilling, shift planning, root cause analysis, and metric monitoring and reporting. The main goal is continuous improvement.



