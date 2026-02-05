Lawn and Garden Equipment Global Industry Report 2025-2030 Featuring Toro, John Deere, Stanley Black and Decker, Husqvarna, Honda, Robert Bosch, Kubota, Makita, and Emak

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn and Garden Equipment Industry, Global, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electrification and Automation are Driving Transformational Growth



The lawn and garden equipment segment of the off-highway equipment industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $29.63 billion in 2024. The analyst projects a compound annual growth rate of 22.1%, reaching $98.02 billion in revenue over the 2024 to 2030 period. Factors driving industry growth include demand for lawn care from both commercial and residential users, growth in golf areas, technological innovation in smart equipment and robotics, and sustainable lawn care practices.



The analyst forecasts that lawn and garden equipment unit sales will register a CAGR of 11.9% between 2024 and 2030. Equipment in operation will increase 5.2% over the same period. The market is highly competitive, with many manufacturers wanting a piece of the action.

Toro, John Deere, Stanley Black and Decker, Husqvarna, Honda, Robert Bosch, Kubota, Makita, and Emak Group are present across multiple markets and offer a range of products. There is increased demand for more sustainable and efficient equipment, with a focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency.

This is propelling innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies. Major innovations will likely be in electrification, battery and energy storage systems, robotics, and automation with autonomous equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Transformation in the Lawn and Garden Equipment Industry

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lawn and Garden Equipment Industry

Growth Environment: Lawn and Garden Equipment Industry Ecosystem

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth, Global

GDP Growth, North America

GDP Growth, Europe

GDP Growth, APAC

GDP Growth, RoW

Golf Courses, Global

Golf Courses, North America

Golf Courses, Europe

Golf Courses, APAC

Golf Courses, RoW

Lawn Market, Global

Lawn Market, North America

Lawn Market, Europe

Lawn Market, APAC (Major Cities)

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Acquisitions and Partnerships

Growth Generator in Lawn and Garden Equipment

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Unit Sales Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast by Location

Unit Sales Forecast by Product

Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain

Unit Sales Forecast by User Segment

EIO Forecast

EIO Forecast by Location

EIO Forecast by Product

EIO Forecast by Powertrain

EIO Forecast by User Segment

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Location

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Powertrain

Revenue Forecast by User Segment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis



Market Share of Top OEMs



Revenue Share Analysis



Trend Analysis

Top Trends Driving the Market

Growth Generator: Electrification

Electric Equipment, Lawn and Garden Equipment

Electric Equipment, Lawn Mowers

Lawn Mower Electrification, Benefits

John Deere: Electric Product Line

Toro: Electric Product Line

Stanley Black and Decker: Electric Product Line

Extended Value Chain

Growth Generator: Alternative Powertrain

Alternative Powertrain Mowers for Commercial Use

Incentives and Regulations for Alternative Fuel Equipment

Key Lawn Mower Models: Propane

Key Lawn Mower Models: CNG/Biodiesel

Extended Value Chain

Growth Generator: Robotic Mowers and Autonomous Equipment

Robotic Lawn Mowers

Robotic Lawn Mowers: Benefits

Key Robotic Mower Models in the Market

Extended Value Chain

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Lawn and Garden Equipment Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Electrification and Powertrain Transition

Growth Opportunity 2: Autonomous and Connected Equipment

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability, Water Stewardship, and New Use Cases

Appendix & Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqdj3s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.