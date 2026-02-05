Laboratory Automation Systems Company Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Laboratory Automation Systems, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pathology workforce shortage, accuracy concerns, and uneven distribution of prices and resources remain persistent challenges for the diagnostics sector. Automation, a broad concept encompassing processes and practices that streamline workflows, save time, and manage increasing workloads, has become a key response to these issues. By combining hardware and software systems, laboratory automation delivers multiple solutions that reduce costs, minimize human error, and enhance the reliability of clinical workflows, the development of medicines and vaccines, and the efficiency of research processes.



The market is being shaped by the growing adoption of automation systems, alongside increased demand for specialized testing and the influence of new sciences, such as CRISPR, large molecule development, and CAR-T therapy. While the automated liquid handling and sample management system markets are well-established and competitive, the workflow automation system market shows strong growth potential, driven in part by small and midsized vendors offering cloud-based orchestration for workflow management, simulation, and execution.

This Frost Radar benchmarked companies and their automated liquid handling, sample management, and workflow automation solutions. Companies were selected based on revenue share and the strength of their portfolio across at least two of these market segments. Revenue share is categorized as high (10% or more), medium (2%-9%), or low (less than 2% or absence of a strong product portfolio). The analysis highlights 13 companies that generated revenue from these solutions between 2021 and 2024.



Companies to Action

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Azenta Life Sciences

BD

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Eppendorf

Hamilton Company

Revvity

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

