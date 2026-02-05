6G Market Surges to $110.46 billion by 2036 | CAGR 46.0%

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the 6G Market is projected to grow from USD 11.40 billion in 2030 to USD 110.46 billion by 2036, at a CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period.

Based on usage scenarios, the FeMBB segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on communication infrastructure, the fixed segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The global push toward 6G has progressed beyond research papers to pilot trials, standard roadmaps, and strategic investments. Regions differ in pace, focus areas, and institutional support, but common themes are emerging: AI-native networks, higher spectrum bands (mmWave, upper 6 GHz, terahertz), ultra-low latency, integrated sensing/communication, and sustainability. 6G is not expected to see mass commercial deployments until the late 2020s or early 2030s, but what is happening now in R&D, regulation, and early pilots will shape which countries lead and how global standards and supply chains will evolve.

Despite strong momentum, 6G faces several restraints and challenges that could slow adoption. The biggest hurdle is spectrum availability, especially in the upper 6 GHz and terahertz ranges, where regulatory clarity and global harmonization are still lacking. High infrastructure and R&D costs pose another barrier, as 6G will require entirely new hardware, ultra-dense networks, and energy-efficient systems, which may strain operators’ CAPEX. Technical challenges include managing signal propagation limits at higher frequencies, ensuring ultra-low latency and reliability, and integrating AI securely across the network. There are also standardization and fragmentation risks, as regions and vendors compete to push their approaches into global frameworks. Finally, cybersecurity, data privacy, and sustainability concerns remain critical, since 6G will underpin mission-critical applications and industrial ecosystems that demand trust, resilience, and green efficiency.

In 6G, the Further-enhanced Mobile Broadband (FeMBB) segment extends the capabilities of 5G’s eMBB by delivering ultra-high data rates—reaching into the terabit-per-second range—with improved reliability and coverage. It is designed to support immersive experiences like holographic communication, AR/VR/XR, and the metaverse, which require seamless, high-bandwidth connectivity.

In industrial settings, FeMBB enables real-time digital twins, where factories, energy plants, or smart cities can be monitored and optimized through constant high-resolution data flows. It also supports ultra-clear remote collaboration, allowing engineers, doctors, or designers to interact in 3D environments with minimal latency. FeMBB further underpins autonomous vehicles, drones, and smart transportation, which demand massive bandwidth for sensor fusion and HD video streaming. Overall, FeMBB is the backbone of 6G’s vision to provide truly immersive, data-intensive, and mission-critical applications at scale.

Fixed communication infrastructure will play a foundational role in 6G, as ultra-high data rates and low-latency services depend on robust backhaul and core networks. While 6G will deliver wireless innovations like terahertz connectivity and integrated sensing, these require fiber-optic and fixed backbone systems to transport massive data volumes with minimal delay. Dense 6G deployments—such as small cells, intelligent surfaces, and edge nodes—will rely on fixed infrastructure for seamless interconnection and synchronization.

In industrial use cases, fixed networks ensure stable, high-capacity links for digital twins, cloud robotics, and real-time analytics, where even slight instability can disrupt operations. They also provide the resilience and redundancy needed for mission-critical applications in healthcare, transportation, and public safety. Ultimately, fixed communication serves as the invisible backbone of 6G, enabling wireless access to achieve its full potential in terms of speed, reliability, and global reach.

In the Asia Pacific region, 6G development is accelerating across several fronts. South Korea, via SK Telecom, is building an “AI infrastructure superhighway” with hyperscale AI data centers, GPU-as-a-Service, and edge AI, aiming for strong regional leadership in both infrastructure and standards.

In collaboration with Nokia, NTT, and DOCOMO, SKT is working on a proof-of-concept AI-native air interface (“AI-AI”) to enhance energy efficiency and optimize spectrum usage. India has launched multiple initiatives: the Bharat 6G Alliance, 100+ 5G labs under the TTDF scheme for capacity building, and research projects in advanced wireless technologies like reconfigurable intelligent surfaces and cell-free communications. Governments like Japan have allocated substantial funding of approximately USD 450 million towards terahertz research and infrastructure for 6G. Across these countries, trends include stronger public-private partnerships, early prototype and testbed deployments, focus on spectrum planning and standardization, and integrating AI deeply into both the network core and air interface.

Companies in 6G Market:

Companies in 6G Market are AT&T (US), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Orange (France), Jio (India), Bharti Airtel (India), Vodafone Group (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Verizon (US), China Mobile (China), Telefonica (Spain), China Unicom (China), Rakuten Mobile (Japan) KT Corporation (South Korea), Singtel (Singapore), KDDI Corporation (Japan), and e& (UAE).