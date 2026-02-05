Embrace Home Loans to Provide Home Mortgages to Amalgamated Bank’s Customers

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embrace Home Loans, a national independent mortgage lender, announced an agreement with Amalgamated Bank to provide residential mortgage financing for the bank’s customers. Amalgamated Bank is a subsidiary of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: AMAL).



Under the agreement, Amalgamated Bank will direct customers seeking residential mortgages to Embrace, which will originate and service mortgage loans through a platform specifically designed for the bank’s customers. Embrace will provide the bank’s customers with convenient access to an expanded range of home financing products and dedicated lending support.

“This agreement underscores a shared priority: making sure customers experience stability and confidence,” said Dennis Hardiman, founder and CEO of Embrace Home Loans. “By pairing Embrace’s exclusive focus on residential lending with experienced local loan officers, we’re able to ensure Amalgamated Bank’s customers continue to receive professional, dependable service.”

“Our focus has always been supporting our clients and creating opportunities that make an impact,” said Sam Brown, Amalgamated Bank’s chief banking officer. “Embrace allows us to confidently connect customers with an experienced lender that shares our commitment to excellent service and ethical lending and can offer the knowledge and breadth of mortgage solutions that our clients seek.”



Amalgamated Bank’s customers now have access to a variety of mortgage loans, including Embrace’s proprietary Approved to Close program, which certifies the property value and gives the seller a backup cash guarantee of $10,000, making the homebuyer’s bid even more attractive than a cash offer. Customers will also have access to Embrace’s Property Value Certificate, through which the lender certifies the value of the home a buyer is seeking to purchase so the appraisal contingency can be waived. In addition, Amalgamated Bank’s customers will receive personalized support from Embrace’s dedicated loan officers.

The agreement enables Amalgamated Bank to maintain strong client relationships while advancing its broader strategic focus.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 20 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. www.amalgamatedbank.com.

