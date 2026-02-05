Energy Storage System (ESS) Research Report 2025: A $376.75 Billion Market by 2029, Driven by Renewable Expansion, EV Adoption, and Rising Energy Investment Accelerate Demand

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Storage System (ESS) Market: 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global energy storage system market was valued at US$234.13 billion, and is probable to reach US$376.75 billion by 2029. The global energy storage system market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.51%, during the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The market's expansion may be ascribed to rising demand for energy storage and transportation, which is being fueled by the global adoption of renewable energy, and soaring expenditures in grids are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the rapidly expanding demand for energy around the world is expected to drive further expansion in the global energy storage system market in the future.

Global energy storage system market is fragmented, with just a few players of varying sizes depending on their positioning along the value chain. Tesla, Pylon and BYD are among the top three residential ESS solution suppliers globally.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Installations

Growing demand for efficient and competitive energy resources is likely to propel market growth over the coming years. Thus, surging the demand for energy storage system installations. In addition, changing consumer lifestyle and a rising number of power outages are projected to propel utilization in the residential sector. Of the additional capacity estimated to be installed, more than half is expected to be devoted to energy-shifting applications consisting of utility-scale energy storage solutions to perform arbitrages and provide capacity to meet demand peaks.

By Technology

According to the report, the global energy storage system market is segmented into four technology: Pumped Hydro, Electrochemical Storage, Thermal Storage and Electromechanical Storage.

Pumped Hydro segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2023 as there are ongoing investments in North America and Asia Pacific to modernize energy infrastructure and boost on-grid capacity are projected to benefit the pumped hydro market. Whereas, the Electromechanical Storage segment has the fastest CAGR as the growing demand for dependable and efficient energy storage systems has prompted the use of electromechanical energy storage system.

By End Users

According to the report, the global energy storage system market is bifurcated into three end users: Utilities, Non Residential and Residential.

Utilities segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2023, due to increased investment in utility size power plants. In addition, the utilities industry is growing due to an increase in construction projects such as decentralized renewable power plants, rural electrification projects, and commercial buildings.

Whereas, Non Residential segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the future as the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector is using renewable energy sources like solar and wind power more and more to power their own buildings. So, the C&I sector is likely to use energy storage systems more and more to increase the amount of renewable energy it uses.

By Region: The report provides insight into the energy storage system market based on the geographical operations, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific energy storage system market enjoyed the highest market share in 2023, primarily can be traced mostly to the region's rapidly expanding demand for energy as a result of rapid urbanization. Further, the rapid growth in industrialization in the countries such as India, China, Korea, and so on is also accelerating energy consumption on a huge level that is also projected to contribute to the market growth in the region.

Rapid urbanization and population increase are also taking place in the developing countries, increasing the demand for power. India plans to have 275 GW of total wind and solar capacity, as well as 72 GW of hydroelectricity and 15 GW of nuclear power, by 2027. Also, the global cumulative ESS market installations is segmented by region (The US, Germany, UK, China and Rest of the World). China and the US became the largest markets, accounting for over half of the global installation in 2023.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as new product launches, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, in January 2024, Convergent Energy and Power announced that the company has over 800 MW/1 GWh of energy storage and solar-plus-storage systems operating or under development, which is equivalent to the power consumed by approximately 750,000 homes.

Convergent has over US$1 billion invested in or committed to systems in operation or under development. On the other hand, in March 2024, AlphaESS Malaysia Factory has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its first shipment. AlphaESS Malaysia proudly hosted its first shipment ceremony, celebrating the successful delivery of 192 SMILE-G3-BAT-8.2P batteries to Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Renewable Energy

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Upsurge in Investments in Energy Sector

Mounting Home Improvement

Higher Energy Costs

Challenges

Potential Disruptions in the Supply Chain

Lack of Proper Infrastructure

Entry Barrier

Market Trends

Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

Government Initiatives

Technology Advancements

Sustainability

Company Profiles

Vistra Corp.

ABB Group

Siemens AG

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Electrovaya Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

The AES Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

BYD Co. Ltd.

Alpha ESS

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Convergent Energy and Power Inc.

