Aldebaran Announces Closing of $40 Million Bought Deal Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced bought deal private placement offering (the “Offering”) of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 12,384,695 Common Shares at a price of $3.25 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $40,250,259.

ATB Cormark Capital Markets and Red Cloud Securities Inc., acted as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners for a syndicate of underwriters pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement dated February 5, 2026.

The Common Shares were issued to purchasers resident in certain provinces of Canada, except Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). Pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities, the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are not subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Common Shares were also offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction. There is an amended and restated offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website at www.aldebaranresources.com.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to complete a prefeasibility study on its Altar copper-gold project in San Juan province, Argentina, and for general working capital purposes.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in any jurisdiction.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for the Altar project, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024).

