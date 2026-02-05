SponsorUnited Redefines Sponsorship Decision Making with Breakthrough AI-Powered Innovation

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SponsorUnited has announced the launch of SponsorUnited 4.0. Known for delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships, SponsorUnited’s new generation of its platform ushers in the next level of global sports and entertainment intelligence, combining the world's largest sponsorship dataset with AI designed specifically for the industry. This unified operating system empowers organizations to plan, evaluate, and activate partnerships with unprecedented precision.

“Complexity in sports and entertainment isn’t going away – it’s accelerating,” said Bob Lynch, Founder & CEO of SponsorUnited. “Winning in this environment requires accurate, connected data and tools built for how sponsorship actually works. SponsorUnited 4.0 delivers that by pairing the industry’s most comprehensive sponsorship dataset with AI designed to help you move faster and make better, more impactful decisions. Our focus is on continuous innovation that gives organizations the tools and intelligence they need to adapt quickly and unlock new opportunities.”

With SponsorUnited 4.0, organizations can identify white-space opportunities ahead of competitors and gain a more complete understanding of their audiences. The platform delivers a clear, unified view of the sponsorship market to support faster, more confident decision-making. Built in close collaboration with customers, SponsorUnited 4.0 continues to evolve alongside the rapidly changing sports and entertainment landscape.

Key new features include:

Proposal Evaluator: Instantly analyzes sponsorship proposals with AI-driven benchmarks, pricing context and insights, and negotiation guidance. The tool helps to assess deal fit and structure efficiently and with precision.

Instantly analyzes sponsorship proposals with AI-driven benchmarks, pricing context and insights, and negotiation guidance. The tool helps to assess deal fit and structure efficiently and with precision. Surface AI: Real-time intelligence analyst that accelerates decision-making and reduces reliance on manual research. Synthesizes SponsorUnited’s proprietary dataset to surface relevant market context, benchmarks, and insights.

Real-time intelligence analyst that accelerates decision-making and reduces reliance on manual research. Synthesizes SponsorUnited’s proprietary dataset to surface relevant market context, benchmarks, and insights. 360 Profiles + Audience Demographics: Enhanced profiles enriched with audience demographic data – age, income, location – to align opportunities with target audiences.



“SponsorUnited 4.0 isn't just an update, it gives you the potential to redefine your entire approach to partnerships," said Lynch. "The speed at which the industry can now move – turning complex proposals into confident decisions in seconds. More than ever, SponsorUnited is a forward-looking partner empowering you to keep pace with this quickly changing industry."

For more information about SponsorUnited, visit www.sponsorunited.com .

About SponsorUnited



Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited delivers actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. The platform, powered by AI designed specifically for this industry, provides unrivaled intelligence across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 403,000 brands, 2.2 million deals, and 21.1 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our sponsorship intelligence operating system enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

Visit https://sponsorunited.com to learn more and discover exclusive data and insights to make intelligent partnership decisions at speed and scale.