PATTISON Outdoor Advertising updates Midtown Toronto Corner Digital Displays





New 14’ x 48’ digital corner displays at Yonge and Eglinton Centre, Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor and Sussex Permitting & Development Group (PDG) are proud to announce an exciting update to RioCan’s Yonge Eglinton Centre in Toronto. This landmark corner has been reimagined with the installation of two brand new 14’ x 48’ screens, featuring a cutting edge 10mm SMD (Surface Mounted Device), delivering bigger, better and more vibrant visuals day and night. The new screen size is a notable upgrade with a 29% increase in available ad space.

The Yonge Eglinton Centre is a bustling hub for shopping, dining, entertainment and direct access to the downtown core via the Yonge-University-Spadina Subway line – in short it is a place to reach people where they live, work and play. With 150+ offices across both towers, over 60 storefronts and proximity to eCentral’s high-occupancy residences, this location draws a wide variety of audiences. Seeing over 60,000 daily pedestrians, this corner is a Midtown showcase for any advertiser.

“This project demonstrates how PATTISON Outdoor continues to set the benchmark for quality in Canadian OOH,” said Steve McGregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor Advertising. “We’re proud to offer advertisers premium digital assets in one of Toronto’s most vibrant commercial and residential hubs.”

The displays are equipped with PATTISON’s smartAD® technology, enabling advertisers to create dynamic digital campaigns that can change based on real-time data like weather or sports scores. Extending even further with innovative capabilities, these wrap around screens provide brands a perfect venue to impress audiences with forced-perspective 3D advertising that pops.

“We are pleased to have selected PATTISON Outdoor as our sales & marketing partner on this exciting opportunity. As developers of premium digital assets, our long-term partnership with RioCan and introduction of these updated spectacular displays will visually enhance the area and provide continuing opportunities for tenant, advertiser and community messaging,” said Paul Seaman, Senior Counsel/Director at Sussex PDG.

Under a multi-year contract to manage these displays, started in January of 2025, PATTISON Outdoor reaffirms its commitment to advancing OOH advertising solutions for brands and advertisers—delivering brighter, bolder experiences for clients and audiences.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services.

With roots dating back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, office, and street-level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

About Sussex PDG

PDG is Canada’s premier OOH development and permitting firm. PDG works with independent owners, corporations and Out of Home (“OOH”) media firms to develop, permit and advance static and digital display signage in the north American marketplace and works with property owners to maximize revenue, negotiate leases and solve complex permitting issues. Our special team of former OOH executives, leading governmental affairs specialists/advisors provides innovative solutions to, and has assisted in the development of many of the largest LED displays in Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeada526-9a3b-4404-952b-ab85f6761597