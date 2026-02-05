Illinois Lottery Achieves Highest Level Of Responsible Gaming Certification From World Lottery Association

CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Illinois Lottery today announced it has been re-certified at Level 4 – the highest possible standard – under the World Lottery Association's (WLA) Responsible Gaming Framework, reaffirming its commitment to player protection and responsible gaming practices.

The WLA Responsible Gaming Framework is the global lottery industry's most comprehensive and rigorous certification program, evaluating lotteries across 10 core principles including research, employee training, retailer programs, game design, and treatment referral.

"This re-certification reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring the Illinois Lottery remains a leader in responsible gaming," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "Protecting our players and promoting healthy play are fundamental to everything we do. Achieving Level 4 status demonstrates that commitment through measurable actions and accountable practices."

As the operating partner to the Illinois Lottery, Allwyn North America guided the Lottery’s responsible gaming certification efforts. The Illinois Lottery first earned Level 4 certification in 2022 and has maintained this standard through continuous improvement and dedication to responsible gaming principles.

The certification process includes comprehensive evaluation of policies, procedures, and programs by independent WLA assessors. Key elements of the Illinois Lottery's responsible gaming program include:

Comprehensive player education and awareness campaigns, such as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March and a Gift Responsibly campaign during the holiday season

Mandatory safeguards across online play including ID verification, deposit and wallet limits, and access to complete transaction history

Integration of responsible gaming messaging and the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline across all marketing and communications material

Self-exclusion programs for players who wish to limit their participation

The World Lottery Association represents more than 150 state-authorized lotteries worldwide. Its Responsible Gaming Framework sets the global standard for lottery operator commitment to player protection and social responsibility.

For more information about the Illinois Lottery's responsible gaming programs, visit: illinoislottery.com/illinois-lottery/responsible-play/our-commitment .

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com .

About Allwyn North America

Allwyn is the private manager of the Illinois Lottery, working in partnership with the Illinois Department of Lottery to operate a modern lottery that benefits the people of Illinois. For more information, visit Allwyn-NorthAmerica.com .

