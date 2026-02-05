Introducing Community by Keto-Mojo – A Supportive, Expert-Led Space to Help People Succeed in Ketosis and Beyond

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable health doesn’t happen in isolation—it thrives in community. While millions attempt keto, low-carb, or fasting lifestyles to improve their metabolic health, most fall off track without the support, accountability, and expert guidance needed for long-term success. Until now, those tools have been scattered across forums, apps, and social media. That changes with the launch of Community by Keto-Mojo.

Keto-Mojo, the global leader in ketone and glucose monitoring, proudly announces the launch of Community by Keto-Mojo, a first-of-its-kind, private social platform designed to help individuals maintain low-carb, ketogenic, and other metabolic health lifestyles through structured support, expert guidance, and daily engagement.

A Safe, Ad-free Space

Unlike traditional forums or commercial diet groups, Community by Keto-Mojo offers a safe, ad-free space where members—from the curious to the committed—can find connection, accountability, and inspiration for long-term health success.

“Whether someone is working with a medical professional to manage or prevent a chronic condition, or simply exploring how to feel better through nutritional changes, this community meets them where they are,” said Dorian Greenow, CEO & Founder of Keto-Mojo. “It’s a daily source of support, motivation, and education—without the noise or misinformation found in so many other spaces.”

A Home for Anyone Focused on Metabolic Health

Members of the Community include people following ketogenic, carnivore, low-carb, Atkins, intermittent fasting, or other wellness strategies—or simply those looking to stabilize energy, reduce inflammation, lose weight, or support healthier blood sugar awareness.

This is not a one-size-fits-all diet group. It’s a structured, supportive environment designed to help people build habits, troubleshoot challenges, and stay motivated in real life.

“Keto is my compass in a carb-loaded world,” said Heather C., a founding member in the Community. “And while Keto-Mojo offers superior products, it’s the community that reminds me I never have to go it alone.”

What Makes Community by Keto-Mojo Different

While other platforms offer fragmented advice, anonymous posts, or commercial content, Community by Keto-Mojo combines science-backed education, expert moderation, and real-time peer support to make lifestyle change more sustainable.

Highlights include:

Multiple weekly live calls, challenges, and accountability check-ins

Curated discussion spaces around common pain points like food planning, motivation dips, and social pressure

Exclusive content and live sessions from Keto-Mojo’s expert team

No ads, algorithms, or judgment

Seamless integration with Keto-Mojo’s testing and tracking tools





“This community has been a lifeline through my transformation.” said Lisa B, a founding member in the Community. “Being part of a keto community means connection, support, and guidance in a journey that can sometimes feel isolating. For me, it’s more than just tracking glucose, ketones, or weight, it’s about shared experiences, learning from others, and finding encouragement when things get tough.”

Built for Long-Term Success

This community was designed specifically to address the hardest parts of maintaining ketosis and other metabolic health strategies: food fatigue, setbacks, plateaus, and the isolation that often derails progress.

“The research and our own data show that people are far more likely to succeed when they have support and accountability,” CEO & Founder Dorian Greenow said. “This platform exists to provide exactly that—day in and day out.”

Membership & Access

Community by Keto-Mojo is a premium membership platform, with pricing ranging from $176 –$234 per year. It’s built for individuals who are serious about optimizing their health and want real, ongoing support—not another diet app or anonymous forum.

With over 1,000 active members and growing, the Community strikes the ideal balance: small enough to see familiar faces and build meaningful connections, but large enough to stay vibrant and active.

“For me, it is a place to gather with like minded people who like I am, are trying to find their way in a society that is not always keto friendly. This is one of the first places I go every morning to read, share and learn”, shared Lisa H., a founding member of the Community.

Join the Community Today

To become a member of the Community by Keto-Mojo, visit: https://community.keto-mojo.com/landingpage.

About Keto-Mojo

Keto-Mojo began as a personal health journey—founded by husband-and-wife team Dorian and Gemma to help others transform their lives through data-driven metabolic health. Trusted by clinicians, researchers, and health enthusiasts worldwide, Keto-Mojo’s devices and educational resources empower users with the data they need to take charge of their health.

Community by Keto-Mojo is designed to provide education, encouragement, and peer support. Individual experiences vary, and the community does not provide medical advice.

