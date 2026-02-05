Bitget Wallet Expands Into B2B With Trading Infrastructure API



SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has launched Bitget Wallet API , marking a strategic expansion into business-to-business infrastructure as more fintech firms and digital asset platforms look to offer onchain trading services at scale. The API allows partners to access trading execution, market data, and cross-chain asset transfers through a single integration, reducing the need for companies to build and maintain complex backend systems internally.

The move reflects a broader shift toward fintech platforms relying on specialized infrastructure rather than building full technology stacks in-house. BCG estimates B2B fintech services will grow at a 32% annual rate to reach $285 billion in revenues by 2026, alongside rapid growth in Wallet-as-a-Service and embedded finance. At the same time, decentralized exchange trading hit a five-year high in January 2026, with more than $400 billion traded, highlighting DEXs' growing role as a core source of market liquidity.

"Onchain trading is reaching a wider audience, but the underlying infrastructure is still fragmented and difficult to operate at scale," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By making the same systems that run our consumer wallet available to partners, we're supporting companies that want to build professional trading products without taking on unnecessary operational complexity. This makes a step beyond being solely a user-facing wallet toward supporting the broader financial ecosystem."

At the core of the API is Bitget Wallet's proprietary DEX-based trade execution engine, which currently handles about 80% of all trades executed within Bitget Wallet. The Trading API aggregates liquidity from 80 decentralized trading protocols and supports trading across Ethereum, Solana, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, Morph and BNB Chain. By using intelligent routing to compare quotes across venues and select execution paths, the system is designed to improve pricing consistency and reduce failed trades. Bitget Wallet said recent transaction success rates across major networks have remained in the mid-to-high 90% range, with the service operating under a 99.9% availability target.

To support reliable execution, the API includes Sentinel, an automated monitoring system that continuously reviews liquidity sources and removes unstable or abnormal pools before trades are placed. Transactions are also routed through MEV-protected nodes, which are designed to limit interference such as front-running during periods of market volatility. These measures are intended to address common operational challenges faced by trading platforms as transaction volumes increase.

In addition to execution, the Market API provides real-time pricing and activity data across 33 blockchains, covering millions of cryptocurrencies as well as more than 200 widely traded stocks through tokenized market data. The service includes address-level insights, such as activity linked to experienced market participants, alongside automated risk indicators that help flag unusual assets or trading patterns. The API suite also includes a Cross-chain API, which allows assets to be converted and transferred between blockchains in a single process, with built-in tracking that gives users and platforms visibility into transaction progress from start to finish.

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $700 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

